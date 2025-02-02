The NBA world was taken aback when they heard the news of Luka Doncic being to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Many are still wondering what the plan is for the Dallas Mavericks, but they still have the team to be able to compete this season. One of the teams that should be worried now is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are the favorites to come out of the Western Conference, but they should also be excited about the future.

The Thunder own the Mavericks 1st round pick, and that is important because Davis will be 35 and Kyrie Irving will be 36. It's not certain what the Mavericks will look like in three years, but there's a good chance that they won't look how they look now.

By that time, the Mavericks may have traded Davis or Irving and went into a rebuild, or they may have added young pieces around them so they can continue to contend. On the other hand, the Thunder should still be competing at a high level in three years since they're still a young team. Championship windows do close sooner than most think, so it's uncertain where the Thunder will be at that time either.

Regardless of where they are, having the Mavericks pick is big for them, and it may be useful in a trade they may want to pursue in the future.

As of now, the Thunder need to worry about the current look of the Mavericks, who can give them problems on both sides of the ball now. Davis is one of the best big men in the league, and putting him back at the four position where he's always wanted to play may unlock another version of him. If Irving and Klay Thompson can continue to play well, the Mavericks could surprise some people when the postseason arrives.