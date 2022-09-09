Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cooks Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley in trash-talking open run

Fans of the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder will be searching for good news everywhere they could after the season-ending injury to top prospect Chet Holmgren, the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Thankfully for Thunder fans, they still have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to look forward to, and boy, does he look sharp in these open runs.

Squaring off against teammate Josh Giddey and future superstar Evan Mobley, among others, Gilgeous-Alexander appears primed to lay waste on the NBA this upcoming season and carry the Thunder to another level.

Shai hooping at OKC open runs (via NBA IG) pic.twitter.com/J9mIOH9iDn — TF (@ThunderFocus) September 8, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be in the lab, working intently on his footwork, which is a scary sight to see for opposing defenders. One play in particular, was very nasty. SGA pulled back and crossed over Mobley, leaning his shoulder onto the body of the 7’0 Cleveland Cavaliers big man and stepping back, only for it to be a pump fake, leading to an easy layup after a gorgeous step-through. (Play starts at 0:06)

The craftiness possessed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was in full display, putting on an array of moves that would make And1 Mixtape Tour players proud.

The 24-year old guard out of Kentucky continued his open run reign of terror, draining jumpers over hapless defenders after which he lets out the slightest of taunts. “Come here, come here,” the 6’5 Thunder combo guard reiterated, goading opponents into putting up a better fight.

SGA even had no mercy for Giddey, his backcourt running mate in Oklahoma City, calmly swishing a midranger over the Aussie, while he also bullied the Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard in the post on multiple occasions.

Thunder fans expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take another leap after he averaged 25.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game last season. Barring any serious injuries or any tanking shenanigans, Gilgeous-Alexander looks up to the task of making the jump to being an All-Star.