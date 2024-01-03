We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Thunder-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Thunder-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Thunder defeated the Boston Celtics 127-123 on Tuesday. Now, they have to do a quick turnaround and try and win on back-to-back days. Things started rough for the Thunder as they trailed 62-58 at halftime. Then, they delivered with a big third quarter to help put themselves in the lead. The Thunder held off a furious comeback by the Celtics to hold on. Significantly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points and seven assists. Josh Giddey added 23 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams had 16 points. Chet Holmgren had 14 points. Overall, the Thunder shot 52.7 percent from the field, including 45 percent from the triples. The Thunder won despite getting outrebounded 47-38. Also, they forced 14 turnovers and blocked 10 shots.

The Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 130-126 on New Year's Eve in D.C. Ultimately, it was a big second quarter that spurred them into the lead. The Hawks fended off a furious comeback by the Wizards. Significantly, Trae Young led the charge with an amazing game after he scored 40 points and 13 assists. Dejounte Murray added 32 points. Likewise, Jalen Johnson added 24 points and 13 rebounds. Clint Capela had 11 points and 17 rebounds. Also, Saddiq Bey added 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Hawks shot 49.5 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Hawks survived despite being awful from the charity stripe, shooting only 64.9 percent. But the Hawks won the board battle 58-42, including 12 offensive rebounds. Moreover, they overcame 12 turnovers.

The series is tied at 71-71. Recently, the Thunder defeated the Hawks 126-117 in their recent meeting earlier this season in Oklahoma City, The teams have split the last 10 games. Also, the Hawks are 3-2 over the past five home games against the Thunder.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Hawks Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -1 (-106)

Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-114)

Over: 248 (-110)

Under: 248 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder are having an excellent season, going 23-9 and trailing the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by just one game. Ultimately, everything has gone right for them this season as they hope to emerge as title contenders.

Gilgeous-Alexander is their best player and one of the best in the NBA, with 31.4 points and 6.4 assists per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 54.9 percent from the field. Williams has been a good secondary option, with 17.9 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Likewise, Holmgren has been good, with 17.6 points per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field. Giddey is averaging 12.2 points per game.

The Thunder are one of the best shooting shooting teams in the NBA, ranking third in field-goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they are the best shooting team in the NBA from the triples. The Thunder are also the best team in the association from the charity stripe, ranking first in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. The Thunder do a good job of taking care of the basketball, ranking second in turnovers. Likewise, they are the best team in the league on the defensive rim, ranking first in blocked shots.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander and friends can continue to shoot the ball well. Then, they need to do a good job on the boards.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks continue to be the epitome of mediocrity and are not even in the play-in right now. Regardless, they still have the talent to put it all together and will look to do it against the Thunder.

Young is their best player, with 28.3 points and 11.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Murray is averaging 20.3 points per game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.5 points per game. Likewise, Hunter is averaging 14.9 points per game. Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Also, Bey is averaging 12.9 points per game. Capela is averaging 12 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are mediocre at shooting, ranking 17th in field-goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they are 13th from beyond the arc. The Hawks are good at shooting from the charity stripe, ranking fourth in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, the Hawks are good on the boards, ranking eighth in rebounds. But the Hawks are inconsistent at handling the basketball, ranking 17th in turnovers. They also are not that good at defending the rim, ranking 24th in blocked shots.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the open floor. Then, they need to do better at defending the Thunder.

Final Thunder-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Hawks usually win this game. However, the Thunder are amazing this season. The only thing that might stop them is tired legs.

Final Thunder-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -1 (-106)