The Thunder have the assets to make a game-changing trade.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had arguably their most impressive win of the season on Tuesday night when they took down the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, 127-123. With Oklahoma City rolling it is worth asking: do the Thunder featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams have the best young core in the NBA?

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons believes so. And according to him, it's not even close.

“It’s not even close that they have the best core now, and they have the best core moving forward.” Chandler Parsons on the West’s 2nd seed Thunder 🗣️ (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/e4PcXQVWuP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

Does Parsons have a case?

This team is already loaded with young talent that should make the Thunder a force in the league for many years to come. While this is the case, Oklahoma City also owns a boatload of draft picks that it can use to trade for a legitimate star to pair with its budding Big Three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams.

A trade could certainly expedite the Thunder's trajectory and strengthen their case as a legitimate championship contender. The question is, does OKC need it?

Do the Thunder need to trade for a star?

Well, based on how the team looks and is playing right now, Oklahoma City already seems to have the pieces that make up a championship team.

The Thunder are led by a legitimate MVP candidate in Gilgeous-Alexander, who made the All-NBA First Team last season. Based on what he's shown this season, SGA has already inserted himself into the select group of superstars who could legitimately be the No. 1 options on a title team.

Moreover, the Thunder also have the legitimate star pieces like Chet Holmgre, who is already an All-Defensive stud in his rookie season. Jalen Williams is also already looking like a future multiple-time All-Star.

As Parsons also mentioned, they also have several other unsung young pieces such as Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe. Wallace is already making an impact as a defensive specialist in his rookie year. Joe, 24, has already established himself as one of the best shooters in the league.

As it stands, the Thunder likely won't need to make a trade for a star this season. It might make sense for them to see how far this young core can go before doing anything that could disrupt their chemistry and trajectory over the next few years.