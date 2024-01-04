Who will replace Steven Yeun?

Steven Yeun, known for his roles in “The Walking Dead” and “Invincible,” was initially set to join Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts project in an undisclosed role, which was heavily rumored to be the character of Robert Reynolds, also known as the Sentry. This speculation gained traction after Robert Kirkman, a close collaborator of Yeun, hinted about the actor attending a costume fitting for the Sentry. However, recent developments have shaken up the casting.

In a surprising turn, it's been revealed that Yeun has departed from Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts arising from the project's delays during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Screenrant reports. Despite Yeun's exit, the character of Sentry is still expected to feature in the film. This change has left an opening in the cast, leading to speculations about potential replacements for Yeun in the highly-anticipated role.

Marvel Studios' head, Kevin Feige, had earlier announced Thunderbolts' development, featuring a star-studded lineup including David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. These actors are set to portray a team of superhuman antiheroes and reformed villains in the MCU's Thunderbolts, scheduled for release on July 25, 2025.

While Yeun's departure is a setback, the Sentry character remains a focal point, leaving room for speculation about who might step into the role. The unexpected casting change has piqued interest in the potential actors who could take on the Sentry persona in this highly-anticipated Marvel project.

Keanu Reeves: A True Marvel Headliner

Keanu Reeves, a Hollywood icon with a versatile acting range, could be the perfect fit for the Sentry. Known for his roles in The Matrix franchise, Reeves has showcased his ability to portray both noble heroes and complex characters with inner demons. Despite initial skepticism about fitting the Sentry's profile, Reeves' star power could elevate Thunderbolts, making him a headlining addition to the impressive cast.

Antony Starr: Navigating Dark Complexities

New Zealand actor Antony Starr, celebrated for his role as Homelander in The Boys, has proven his prowess in portraying characters with dark sides. The Sentry's dual nature aligns with Starr's ability to navigate the complexities of heroism and darkness. While controversy may surround Starr, his potential casting as the Sentry could bring a captivating dynamic to Thunderbolts.

Matt Smith: The Underrated Talent

British actor Matt Smith, despite facing challenges in Hollywood, has displayed his acting prowess in notable television roles. From Doctor Who to Game of Thrones, Smith has proven his ability to delve into multifaceted characters. If given the chance to bulk up physically, Smith could deliver a nuanced portrayal of the Sentry, capturing the character's transformation from an ordinary individual to a superhero.

Ryan Gosling: Rumors and Comic Accuracy

Persistent rumors linking Ryan Gosling to Marvel Studios projects could find a perfect match in Thunderbolts. Gosling's physical resemblance to the Sentry, coupled with his powerhouse talent, makes him an ideal choice in terms of comic accuracy. As speculations swirl around Marvel Studios' interest in Gosling, Thunderbolts could provide the opportunity for him to showcase his versatility in a superhero role.

Henry Cavill: Superman to Sentry Transition

British actor Henry Cavill, known for portraying Superman in the DC Extended Universe, could undertake a superheroic transition by joining the MCU as the Sentry. With experience in action and fantasy projects like Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Witcher, Cavill possesses the charisma and physicality required for the role. His inclusion could bring a fresh perspective to the Sentry, filling the void left by Steven Yeun.

Honorable Mention – Charles Melton: Rising Star Potential

Charles Melton, recognized for his role in Riverdale and gaining attention for performances in movies like The Sun Is Also a Star and Bad Boys for Life, represents a rising star with the potential to shine in a superhero role. Given his age proximity to Yeun, Melton's casting could be a seamless transition, allowing Marvel Studios to reinvent the character with a talented actor who brings both freshness and depth.

As Thunderbolts weathers the storm of cast changes, the replacement for Steven Yeun's Sentry remains a critical decision. Each actor mentioned offers a unique blend of talent and potential interpretation that could redefine the character within the MCU. Whether it's Keanu Reeves' headline-worthy presence, Antony Starr's dark complexities, Matt Smith's underrated capabilities, Ryan Gosling's rumored association, or Henry Cavill's superheroic background, Thunderbolts promises an iconic Sentry portrayal amid its ensemble of superhuman antiheroes and reformed villains. The anticipation grows as fans await the unveiling of the MCU's next Sentry and the electrifying impact they will bring to Thunderbolts.