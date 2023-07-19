In a surprising turn of events, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped the $30 million lawsuit she filed against his trust, accusing him of orchestrating a scheme to force her out of his home following their breakup. Court documents reveal that Erica Herman has dismissed the lawsuit, but another case she filed to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed with Woods is still pending, according to the New York Post.

Erica Herman initially filed the lawsuit in 2022, alleging that Tiger Woods violated the Landlord Tenant Act by tricking her into vacating his Jupiter Island mansion when they ended their relationship. She claimed that they had an “oral tenancy agreement” granting her the right to live in the house, and she believed she had five years remaining on that agreement.

According to Erica's claims, she had been living with Tiger in his Hobe Sound estate for six years while they were dating, and she argued that she provided “valuable services” to him in exchange for living rent-free. She sued Tiger's trust, which held the title to the house, seeking $30 million as the “reasonable rental value” for the remaining five years of their alleged agreement.

However, Erica Herman has now dropped the lawsuit against Tiger's trust, following a judge's decision to order the case to arbitration, as requested by Woods. The reasons behind Erica's decision to dismiss the lawsuit are unclear at this time.

Despite dropping the lawsuit, Erica's separate case to nullify the non-disclosure agreement she signed with Tiger in 2017 remains ongoing. The lawsuit alleged that the agreement should be invalidated, but the details of that case are still being examined by the court.

Tiger Woods has consistently denied Erica's claims and referred to her as a “jilted ex-girlfriend.” With the $30 million lawsuit no longer in play, the legal battle between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman continues as they await the outcome of the remaining case.