A Florida judge ruled on Wednesday that Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend must abide by a nondisclosure agreement she signed and resolve her lawsuits in which she is seeking millions from the golfer through private arbitration behind closed doors, according to the Associated Press, via ESPN.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger issued an 11-page opinion rejecting Erica Herman’s attempt to throw out the agreement by saying that Tiger Woods had committed sexual harassment against her. Metzger called Herman’s allegations “vague and threadbare,” according to the Associated Press.

“Herman has had the opportunity [to] provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so,” Metzger wrote, according to the Associated Press.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger also noted that the evidence shows that the nondisclosure agreement was negotiated between Herman and Woods in 2017, despite Herman’s attorney Benjamin Hodas questioning whether she actually signed it, according to the Associated Press. At a hearing on May 9, Benjamin Hodas conceded that Herman signed the agreement.

Metzger told Hodas that she needed more information about the sexual harassment allegation to consider it. Hodas said he could not provide more information becasue he feared that he would be violating the nondisclosure agreement if it was upheld. Herman argued that the nondisclosure agreement is unenforcable under a new federal law that says those agreements can be voided when sexual abuse or sexual harassment occured, according to the Associated Press.

Woods’ attorney JB Murray called the allegation “utterly meritless” according to the Associated Press.

Herman sued both Woods and the trust that owns his $54 million Florida mansion, seeking $30 million from the trust, according to the Associated Press.