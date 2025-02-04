Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday morning the heartbreaking news that his mother, Kultida Woods, has passed away at the age of 81, per Newsweek. No cause of death has been disclosed. In an emotional statement, Woods shared, “It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers, and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Kultida had recently attended Tiger’s TGL match in South Florida, showcasing her enduring support. While Tiger’s father, Earl, was in a lot of golf circles, Tiger has consistently emphasized his mother’s pivotal role in his life and career, referring to her as “the enforcer.” It was Tida who inspired Tiger's iconic Sunday red attire, symbolizing his “power circle” during final rounds.

A Lifelong Influence

During his acceptance speech for the 2024 Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honor, Woods paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother. “Everyone thought it was my dad when I went on the road, which it was, but Mom was at home. If you don’t know, Mom has been there my entire life. She’s always been there through thick and thin.”

Kultida's influence extended beyond emotional support. She was instrumental in Tiger's formative years, driving him to junior tournaments and instilling in him the values of toughness and commitment. Known for her signature wide-brim hat, she was a constant presence throughout Tiger’s professional career. One of her most memorable appearances was at the 2019 Masters, standing behind the 18th green alongside Sam and Charlie as Tiger Woods celebrated one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

As Woods prepares for the upcoming Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in San Diego, it remains uncertain whether he will compete. Amid this personal loss, he has expressed deep gratitude for the support and privacy extended to his family.