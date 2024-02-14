Tiger Woods speaks up.

There is still so much uncertainty with regard to how former PGA Tour players who defected to LIV Golf could play in the Tour again. Even golf legend Tiger Woods isn't sure how such a plan will play out, though, he assured everyone that is being worked on, with that goal in mind.

“We’re looking into all the different models for pathways back, Tiger Woods said when he spoke to the media ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational Tournament (via PGA Tour's official X account).

“There is no answer to that right now. We’re looking at very different, varying degrees of ideas. What that looks like … we don’t know…But, trust me, there’s daily, weekly, emails and talks about this and what this looks like for our tour going forward.”

Tiger Wood's seemingly fluid stance is unlike that of his fellow PGA Tour members like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler, who aren't very open to the idea of welcoming ex-Tour members who are now with LIV Golf back.

Tiger Woods set to compete for first competitive PGA Tour start since The Masters

Woods is among the participants at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, which will be his first competitive event since he withdrew from the Masters in 2023. However, he did play at the 2023 edition of the Genesis Invitational, finishing tied for 45th with a 1-under 283 tally.

Tiger Woods, who just turned 48 last December, has a total of 82 career PGA Tour wins and 15 major titles so far in his legendary career.