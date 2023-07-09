The Detroit Tigers gave their fans something to remember for a very long time when their pitchers Saturday night combined for a no-hitter to completely neutralize the offense of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the rest of the Toronto Blue Jays. Alex Lange made sure the Tigers will complete the rare pitching feat when he earned the save with a scoreless duty on the mound in the ninth inning that sealed the deal for Detroit in a 2-0 victory.

Not only that, but Lange also had an epic, albeit NSFW, reaction to what the Tigers had just pulled off.

Lange can be forgiven for that slip right there. It was an immense accomplishment for a Tigers team that does not have a lot of success in the ongoing 2023 MLB regular season.

Matt Manning started for the Tigers in the Blue Jays game and blanked Toronto for 6.2 innings. He issued three walks with five strikeouts before getting replaced on the mound by right-hander Jason Foley, who finished the seventh inning and made sure the Blue Jays wouldn't score nor even get a hit to set the table up for Lange, who got the job done.

It is the ninth no-hitter in the history of Tigers baseball. It is also just the 20th combined no-hitter ever in Major League Baseball.

Detroit can add more to its success toward the end of the first half of the season when the Tigers face off with the Blue Jays again in the series finale at Comerica Park this Sunday.