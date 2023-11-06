After the Tigers acquired Mark Canha in a trade with the Brewers, Detroit made sure to pick up his $11.5 million option.

The Detroit Tigers started their offseason with a bang, acquiring Mark Canha in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. As Canha gets acclimated to Detroit, the Tigers made sure that all of the outfielder's financials were taken care of.

Detroit has picked up Canha's $11.5 million option, via Jason Beck of MLB.com. Carson Kelly also saw his option picked up while Keider Montero was added to the 40-man roster. Trey Wingenter was outrighted while Tyler Alexander was designated for assignment.

It was inevitable that the Tigers would pick up Canha's option. They wouldn't trade for him if they didn't expect him to be a major part of the roster. But not many expected Detroit to be buyers at the start of the offseason. Their $11.5 million investment shows the Tigers are serious about improving.

Canha isn't a stranger to being traded as he was dealt from the New York Mets to the Milwaukee Brewers last season. Over 139 total games, Canha hit .262 with 11 home runs, 62 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Canha's .355 on base percentage would've been the highest on this past year's Tigers squad. His 25 doubles – which were a career-high – would've ranked second, as would his RBI total.

While the Tigers missed out on the postseason, Detroit improved their win total from 66 to 78. They're hopeful that acquiring Mark Canha will be the first start in a successful offseason. If the Tigers continue improving at their pace – and find a way to get healthy – they could be headed to the playoffs. Canha is now here to help lead the cause.