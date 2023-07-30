The Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game losing skid with a 5-0 victory in the finale of their series against the Miami Marlins on the road Saturday afternoon, and in the process, managed to reach a pitching height they had not been to in eight years.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Tigers' 5-0 win over the Marlins this afternoon was their 9th shutout of the season. That's the most for a Detroit squad in a season since the 2015 team that featured Justin Verlander & David Price recorded 12 shutouts that year.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Interestingly enough, the Tigers blanked the Marlins when they used their bullpen for the entire contest. Beau Brieske started the game for Detroit and pitched two scoreless innings while allowing three hits. Joey Wentz then replaced Brieske and held the Marlins scoreless for 4.2 innings. The next three Tigers pitchers kept Miami off the board as well, with Jason Foley, Tyler Holton, and Alex Lange getting the job done. Wentz picked up the win, his second of the 2023 MLB regular season.

It's been a while since the Tigers were last taken seriously as a playoff contender, at least. They have not been to the postseason since the 2014 season when they still had Justin Verlander, who was traded by Detroit three years later to the Houston Astros.

This is a minor feat for the Tigers, but it's still something they can celebrate. It can also provide a spark for the team that is still hanging around in the American League Central division with a 47-58 record — seven games behind division-leaders Minnesota Twins.