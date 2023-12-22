The Tigers have signed yet another pitcher in free agency.

The Detroit Tigers have been one of the most surprising teams of the offseason, seemingly making an earnest NL Central push. The Tigers aren't finished adding as Detroit has added another pitcher to their roster.

Detroit has signed Shelby Miller to a one-year contract with an option, via Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. Miller will make $3.5 million in 2024 with a $4.25 million option in 2025. There are numerous incentives tied to his deal.

Miller spent the 2023 season pitching in relief for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over 36 appearances, Miller held an impressive 1.71 ERA and a 42/19 K/BB ratio. It was the first time Miller held an ERA below two since his rookie year in 2012.

The Tigers have been active in the pitching market, signing both Jack Flaherty and Kenta Maeda. In now signing Shelby Miller, Detroit is looking for a spark in the bullpen.

Last season, the Tigers' pen ranked 17th in the league with a 4.16 ERA. Adding Miller to the mix gives Detroit a veteran option in the later innings. His time with the Dodgers last season showed Miller still has some gas left in the tank.

Detroit may not be getting the same buzz as a team like the Dodgers throughout free agency. However, they have made more than one addition as they look to make a playoff push. While Shelby Miller isn't Shohei Ohtani, he is still a valued relief pitcher. With him in the mix alongside their many additions to the mound, Detroit is hopeful it's enough to push them into the postseason.