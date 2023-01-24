The MLB will introduce a few new rules to the game beginning with the 2023 season. One rule, a 15-second pitch clock, has drawn a rather strong take from Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase.

Haase is the most established catcher on the Tigers roster. Detroit has not added a catching option to a major league deal this offseason, meaning the Michigan native will likely see a lot of time behind the plate.

Speaking with the media recently, Haase opened up about his feelings on the incoming pitch clock. “I really don’t understand the need for it, honestly,” the Tigers catcher remarked recently via Sports Illustrated.

“A couple of years ago, they wanted us to take more time between innings to make sure we got the commercials going and everything. Now, they’re trying to speed it up,” Haase continued.

The Tigers catcher says there isn’t really a need for a pitch clock in the big leagues. Major League Baseball isn’t hurting, Haase says, so what’s the point?

We’re growing revenues every single year. There’s no shortage of fans. There’s no shortage of young fans at the games. I just don’t see the need for it,” the Tigers catcher added.

Haase joined the Tigers in 2021, and has hit 36 home runs and 107 RBI in his two years in Detroit. He likely finds himself as the team’s starting catcher on Opening Day. Behind him, the Tigers have the returning Jake Rogers and, potentially, new acquisition Donny Sands.

The Tigers had high expectations for the 2022 season after a promising 2021 campaign. However, injuries mixed with regression from Detroit’s offense saw the team sputter to a 66-96 finish.