Spencer Turnbull didn’t pitch for the Detroit Tigers in 2022 as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. But as the Tigers enter the 2023 season, Turnbull looks like he is almost ready to return to the mound.

Turnbull was hitting 94 MPH on the radar gun in his first bullpen session of Tigers’ Spring Training, via Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. After the outing, Turnbull said he felt very encouraged and that he usually never throws that hard during bullpen sessions.

Turnbull last pitched for the Tigers in 2021. He started the season strong, pitching to a 4-2 record with a 2.88 ERA and a 44/12 K/BB ratio. However, his injury limited him to just nine starts.

Still, Turnbull showed flashes of brilliance the last time he was on the mound for Detroit. He threw a no-hitter against the Mariners in May of the 2021 season. The Tigers are hoping Turnbull is fully recovered from his injury and will be ready to contribute in Detroit once again.

Without Spencer Turnbull, the Tigers’ as a whole held an ERA of 4.05 last season, ranking 21st in the MLB. Heading into 2023, Detroit has added starting pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Matthew Boyd to a rotation that already features Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Tigers are looking for Turnbull to fill one of their five rotation spots. Moreso than just fill, Detroit is hoping for Turnbull to revert to the success he showed early on during the 2021 season. Turnbull seems to be on the right track and seems prepared to be playing Detroit Tigers baseball once again.