The Detroit Tigers offloaded some key pieces at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, including star reliever Michael Fulmer. Among the Tigers players who survived the deadline and will remain in Detroit for the rest of the season is Tarik Skubal, but it may be a while until Tigers fans get to see him on the mound again. On Wednesday, Skubal was placed on the 15-day IL with what the organization is describing as left arm fatigue.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:

*Placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 2, with left arm fatigue

*Reinstated RHP Wily Peralta from the 15-day IL

*Optioned INF Zack Short to Triple A Toledo

*Recalled OF Daz Cameron from Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 3, 2022

With the southpaw landing on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 2, it’ll be mid-August before Skubal is eligible to return from the Injured List, and that’s if he’s ready to come back after a minimum stay on the shelf.

In a corresponding roster move, the Tigers reinstated Wily Peralta from the 15-day IL, while also replacing Zack Short on the MLB roster with Daz Cameron, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Tarik Skubal pitched 5.0 innings in his last outing before being removed from the game. He threw a total of 77 pitches before getting pulled due to an arm injury. The 25-year-old southpaw has been solid this season, going 7-8 across his first 21 starts with a 3.52 ERA. Skubal has thrown 117.2 innings and struck out 117 batters while walking 32.

The decision to place him on the IL could be part of Detroit’s plan to limit his innings in 2022. Skubal has never thrown more than 150 innings in a single season, and he’d have been on pace to surpass that by the end of the month. Now, he’ll get at least two weeks off before returning to the rotation, giving the Tigers a chance to keep his innings limited as the season winds down.