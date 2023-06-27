The Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers for the second game of a four game set Tuesday night. The season series between these two teams is tied 2-2 heading into this game. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was owned by the Tigers. Detroit took care of business after scoring three runs in the third inning. The final score was 7-2. Matt Vierling led the team with three hits and two runs scored. Andy Ibanez and Jake Rogers had two hits each, including a home run. Miguel Cabrera had two hits himself. Detroit was forced to use their bullpen after Matt Boyd left in the first inning with an injury. However, the Tigers struck out 16 batters on the night. Marcus Semien had two hits on the night with a home run for Texas. Adolis Garcia also hit a home run in the loss.

Game two will see Matt Manning on the mound for the Tigers and Martin Perez take the ball for Texas.

Here are the Tigers-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rangers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-122)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 9.5 (-108)

Under: 9.5 (-112)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subcription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Martin Perez is not having the same season that he had last season. In 84 1/3 innings this season, Perez has allowed 94 hits. Perez also has just 56 srikeouts this season. On the season, Perez is in the bottom 10th percentile in xBA, strikeout percentage, and whiff percentage. He does not have swing and miss stuff this season and opposing teams are having a fairly easy time facing him. The Tigers should be able to find some gaps and score some runs in this game.

Detroit does not hit great, but they do hit better against left-handed pitching. Detroit was able to out hit the Rangers in game one of this series and that was off a lefty, as well. Off of Andrew Heaney, the Tigers were able to put up six runs on six hits. If they can have the same kind of game in this one, the Tigers should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Martin Perez is not having the greatest season. However, he is much better when playing at home. In Texas, Perez has a 1.71 ERA, and a WHIP just over 1.00 in five home starts. He will need to have another good home start if the Rangers want to win and cover the spread.

The good news is the Tigers are a weaker offense in the MLB. Detroit has the fourth lowest batting average and second lowest OPS in the MLB. They do not hit the ball well, and they do not score many runs. The Tigers have the scored the second fewest runs, just ahead of the Oakland Athletics. With how Perez pitches at home, the Rangers should be able to cover this spread.

Final Tigers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers have already faced Perez this season and had success. However, the Rangers still won that game and covered the spread. Expect Perez to have made some adjustments and pitch better this time around. I will take the Rangers in this one.

Final Tigers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+100), Under 9.5 (-112)