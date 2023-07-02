The Detroit Tigers are on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three game series Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

Detroit is not a good hitting team, but they are doing alright in this series. As a team, the Tigers are batting .247 in the two games. Andy Ibanez leads the team with three hits and a home run. Zach McKinstry has the other home run for Detroit. Just five of the Rockies 18 hits have gone for extra bases. The Tigers have pitched the ball decent in the two games played. They have a 1.22 WHIP and only three different pitchers have given up runs.

The Rockies are batting .243 in the series. Jurickson Profar, Ezeqiuel Tovar and C.J Cron all have three hits. Profar has added a home run while Cron has a double. However, those are the only two extra base hits the Rockies have gotten all series. Colorado has allowed just seven earned runs in the 18 innings pitched this series. They have 14 strikeouts to just three walks.

Matt Manning will take the ball for Detroit while Connor Seabold starts for the Rockies.

Here are the Tigers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rockies Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+136)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 12 (-105)

Under: 12 (-115)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, AT$T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription, FanDuel sportsbook

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Manning was pretty good in his first start back against the Texas Rangers. The Tigers lost the game, but Manning finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched, two runs allowed on three hits and four strikeouts. They capped him at 85 pitches in that game, so maybe he goes a little deeper into this one. The Rockies are not a strong offensive team, so if Manning can go six strong innings, the Tigers bullpen should take care of the rest.

Colorado is bottom half of the league in OBP, SLG, home runs, runs scored and they strikeout the sixth most. Although the Rockies do have a decent batting average, they do not produce many runs from those hits as they are mostly singles. Manning should be okay giving up a hit here and there as long as he can limit the damage.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have the third worst batting average, second worst OPS, fifth fewest home runs, third fewest runs scored and fourth fewest RBI. Detroit has a weak offense and struggle to score no matter who is on the mound. Seabold should be able to have a good game in this one. Seabold has been rough his last two starts, but that was against two solid teams in the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. If he can go deeper into the game, the Rockies should cover the spread.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This series has been close. Both teams are bottom tier in the MLB, but it is making for some fun baseball. The two pitchers on the mound are capable of good outings, but they can also get hit around. As the underdogs, expect the Rockies to cover this spread at home.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-164), Over 12 (-105)