Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson received the less-than-ideal news of losing his starting job. The Tigers brought in Gleyber Torres and are moving Colt Keith to first base. Torkelson handled the news with a lot of class.

“It's not like I was expecting it, but I'm also not naive to this business. I haven't shown that I can play consistently. There are people who have decisions to make, important decisions, and I haven't given them a real solid belief to trust me up to this point. And that's just what it is,” Evan Woodbery of MLive reported.

Torkelson appeared in 93 games in his third season with the Tigers last season. He finished the season with a .219 batting average, 10 home runs, 37 RBI and a .669 OPS.

Keith was an everyday player for the Tigers in 2024, appearing in 148 games. He recorded a .260 batting average with 13 home runs, 61 RBI and a .689 OPS. Torres joins the Tigers after seven seasons with the New York Yankees.

Will the Tigers add Alex Bregman?

With spring training approaching, the Detroit Tigers are looking to add one more piece. Manager A.J. Hinch wants to reunite with Bregman, who he formerly managed on the Houston Astros.

“I get asked about it on airplanes, in restaurants, walking down the street,” Hinch said via the Detriot Free Press. “I live in Houston during the offseason, so you can imagine how that's gone. It's obvious he's a very talented player, a very impactful player, and someone who's close to my heart. This is a guy who I'm really close with.”

Tigers President of baseball operations Scott Harris is determined to make another addition to the team.

“We're always looking to make our team better,” Harris said. “There's still a lot of free agents out there. There's still a lot of trade conversations. I don't know that we're definitely going to be able to add, but we're looking to add.”