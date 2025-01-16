The Detroit Tigers were the underdog story of the 2024 MLB season. On August 10, they were ten games out of the playoffs with a 55-63 record. From then on they went 31-13, clinched a playoff spot, and won the American League Wild Card Series. While it was a disappointing end to the season in the ALDS, there are high hopes in Detroit. The Tigers should end their offseason by signing these four free agents, including Harrison Bader and Cal Quantrill.

The Tigers have not made any significant signings this offseason. They brought in Gleyber Torres on a one-year deal and may play him at third base, a new position for the former Yankee. But they have not added anyone else. That leaves the biggest concern from last year's Tigers team unanswered. They need starting pitchers and have only three outfielders under contract. They must fix those problems before Spring Training begins.

The Tigers should sign bargain bin free agents to finish off their offseason. Who should they be?

Harrison Bader joins the Tigers as a defensive replacement

Harrison Bader was on the New York Mets last season as a rotational outfielder. While he was not a big part of their mid-season rise, Bader was important as a defender all season long. His offensive acumen is not what it once was but that is not what the Tigers need. With Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, and Matt Vierling as the only outfielders on the roster, adding Bader would be wise.

The Tigers would give Bader a one-year contract, similar to the one he signed with the Mets worth $10.5 million. It may not be that much for a small-market team with no place in the starting lineup. But Bader would still be vital to the Tigers' success. With Javier Baez still on the books, they need low-cost production wherever they can get it.

Cal Quantrill helps fill out the rotation

By the time the American League Division Series rolled around, the Tigers had only two starting pitchers. Tarik Skubal won the AL Cy Young and is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Alex Cobb is a solid veteran who will be back in 2025. But beyond them, it was “bullpen chaos”, as they called it. While Casey Mize is coming back from injury, they need Cal Quantrill to come in and fill out their lineup.

Quantrill had a decent season with the Colorado Rockies last year. He posted an 8-11 record with a 4.98 ERA and 93 ERA+. Pitching in Colorado is always tough but it was the walks that killed Quantrill. He led the National League in walks with 69. If the Tigers coaching staff believes they can help his control, he could be a solid third starter next season.

The former first-round pick made $6.5 million in 2024 and is likely not going to get a big-money contract. Even if the term is important in the negotiations, the Tigers should not be afraid to sign Quantrill. He has a solid history in their division with the Guardians and should continue that with Detroit.

Could Kike Hernandez come to Detroit?

The Dodgers won the World Series largely because of their superstar talent. But their defensive flexibility was key to managing injuries and getting through the regular season. Kike Hernandez played seven positions last year, only missed catcher and right field, and had a decent offensive season as well. If the Tigers can get their hands on Hernandez, he would be the perfect fit.

Part of the issue with Javier Baez is availability. He missed the entire great run last year and has been brutal when on the field too. That contract is holding them back from making big additions so working around it is important. If things continue to go south, Hernandez could play short. They still don't have backup outfielders. Enter Hernandez. Injury at any infield position? Kike is your guy.

There are plenty of utility players available that may be cheaper than Hernandez. But none have the championship pedigree and true plug-and-play ability that Hernandez has. He will change whichever team signs him for the better.

Domingo German could be a reclamation project for the Tigers

Domingo German latched on with the Pittsburgh Pirates after his time with the Yankees ended. While the season was not great for German in seven appearances, he still has potential another team could tap into. The Tigers need long relievers and back-end starters and German could fill either role.

The problem with signing German is he has a checkered past. He was suspended for a domestic violence incident and then was cut by the Yankees after entering rehab for alcoholism. But he is eligible to play and can chew up innings for the Tigers. That will have to be a consideration for anyone who signs him this offseason, including the Tigers.