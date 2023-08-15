The Detroit Tigers are on the road to take on the Minnesota Twins for the final series of the year between the two teams. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Tigers-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Tigers lead the seasons series with the Twins 7-4 heading into these last two games. That means no matter what, the Tigers have won the season series with the Twins. Against Minnesota this season, Detroit is batting .270 with 32 extra base hits. Kerry Carpenter has 14 hits in the 11 games played, including a home run. Spencer Torkleson leads the team with three home runs against the Twins. On the mound, the Tigers have a 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 10.3 K/9 against Minnesota. However, of the 11 games, the Tigers have only recorded three quality starts.

The Twins are batting .209 against the Tigers this season. They have 77 total hits, and 30 of those have gone for extra bases. Carlos Correa has 12 hits to lead the Twins, including two doubles and three home runs. Donovan Solano and Joey Gallo have two home runs in the season series with the Tigers. On the mound, the Twins have a 4.31 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 10.3 K/9 against Detroit. Of the 11 starts, the Twins have recorded five quality starts.

Alex Faedo will get the ball for the Tigers while Bailey Ober starts for the Twins.

Here are the Tigers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-128)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Faedo has made eight starts this season. He averages about five innings a start, and opponents are hitting just .217 off him. The Twins are bottom-10 in the MLB in batting average, and they have the most strikeouts. The next closest team in the strikeout category is 60 behind them. The Twins do hit for some power when they make contact, but they need to make contact first. Minnesota leads the league in whiff percentage, so Faedo should be able to get some swings and misses in this game. If he can keep the ball in the yard, Faedo should be able to help the Twins cover the spread.

The Tigers faced Ober just last week. In that game, Detroit was able to rack up 11 off Ober, and they scored five runs. Detroit won that game 9-5. If the Tigers can rack up some hits, and score as they did the first time they faced Ober, they will cover the spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Ober struggled against the Tigers the last time around, but he does have a good start against them. Back in June, Ober threw six innings against the Tigers, struck out eight, and allowed just three runs on five hits. One thing to note is that in 11 total innings pitched against the Tigers this season, Ober has struck out 17 batters. Both games against Detroit have seen Ober record a season high in strikeouts. With Ober being a better pitcher at home, he should be able to shut down the Tigers in this game.

Opponents hit just .233 off Ober at Target Field. The Tigers are bottom of the league in batting average, slugging, OBP, home runs, and runs scored. As you can see, the Tigers are pretty bad offensively. They do no hit the ball well, and they do not hit for much power at all. If Ober can continue pitching well at home, the Twins should be able to cove this spread.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Tigers have been able to handle the Twins all season. Detroit is holding the Twins to a low batting average, and not letting them score many runs. However, I will put my trust into Ober and the Twins in this one. I think Ober shuts down the Tigers and leads the Twins to a win.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+106), Under 8.5 (-105)