The Detroit Tigers take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels, at the beginning of August and the arrival of the MLB trade deadline, stood five games over .500. They were pursuing an American League wild card playoff spot and had every reason to think that a postseason ticket was within their grasp. They made moves and did not stand pat. They were aggressive in trying to win. This is what fans and analysts want to see. The Angels moved all their poker chips to the middle of the table and were aspirational in how they did their business. They didn't play it safe. They didn't try to trade Shohei Ohtani and guarantee a big haul in return. They wanted to make the playoffs, retain Ohtani, build their roster for 2024, and try to become an even better team with a brighter future.

It just didn't work out.

The Angels crumbled after making their big acquisitions. Lucas Giolito, Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron did give them what they needed. The bullpen faded. Then Shohei Ohtani wore down due to the enormous workload he shouldered. He was no longer able to pitch. Shortly thereafter, he had to be taken out of the lineup. Friday night, he cleared out his locker, which meant the end of the season. Saturday morning, the team announced his season-ending injury. Ohtani has very likely played his last game for the Angels. Morale in and around the dugout could not be worse. The Angels, knowing their soul and their franchise was done for the year, got crushed by the Tigers on Friday night in Anaheim, 11-2. The Tigers are actually half a game ahead of the Angels in the standings, if you can believe that. The bottom has fallen out for the Halos, and they are immersed in misery as the season moves toward its conclusion.

Here are the Tigers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Angels Odds

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+136)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT

*Watch Tigers-Angels LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have been one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball since the start of August. Nothing has gone right for them. Now they won't have Ohtani for the rest of the season, probably not for the rest of Ohtani's career. The crowds which showed up to watch Ohtani play will now dissipate. Angels Stadium will be very quiet. The Angels are in a position where they just want to get their season over with. It's a good spot for the Tigers — who won by nine runs on Friday night — to continue to play well and grab some wins.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Detroit Tigers won a game on Friday night, but let's not get ahead of ourselves here. They are still 68-79, a not-very-good ballclub with a very inconsistent offense and a lot of holes in their batting order. The Tigers have not been able to make a big push in the American League Central despite the weakness of that division. Tyler Anderson is a good starting pitcher for the Halos. He can hold down Detroit and enable the shorthanded Angels to win anyway.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick

These are two teams just playing out the string, with no powerful incentive to win. Stay away from this game.



Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5