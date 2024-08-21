ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs kicked off their interleague series with a game on Tuesday night. The Cubs escaped with a victory in a battle of two 61-64 teams. Both teams are over ten games out of the playoffs in their division and out of range of their respective wild cards. The Tigers are peaking too late, winning seven of their last ten games after sweeping the Seattle Mariners and defeating the New York Yankees in two of three games. It's a different story for the Cubs, as they had lost four of their last six games entering this series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Cubs prediction and pick.

Tigers-Cubs Projected Starters

TBD vs. Jameson Taillon

TBD (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start:

2024 Road Splits:

Jameson Taillon (8-7) with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Guardians, 6 IP, 6 SO, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 ER

2024 Home Splits: (5-3) with a 2.56 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Cubs Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +136

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Cubs

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Network, Marquee

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have plenty of questions about their starting rotation, as they hadn't found a starting pitcher by the start of Game 1. However, it may not matter if the Cubs can't get a quality start out of Jameson Taillon. The Cubs have lost four of Taillon's last five starts, which is unsurprising considering he allowed four or more earned runs in three. Taillon allowed nine earned runs over his past 11 innings.

The Tigers won six of seven games entering this series on the backs of some stellar pitching. They may not have many healthy starters, but their bullpen has been lights out with a 3.75 ERA overall and a 1.62 mark over their last three games. It's hard to back a team with so many starting pitcher concerns, but their bullpen could come through in this matchup.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs won't be worried about the Tigers' bullpen considering their relievers have a 1.95 ERA since June 27th. The number is the best in the majors, making their struggle to win games harder to understand.

The Cubs' offense has been struggling, which caused them to suffer many disappointing losses over the last two months. However, they've improved lately with a .235 average and a .307 on-base percentage over their last ten games. They're also averaging 4.6 runs/nine.

Final Tigers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The total has gone under in six straight Tigers games. It isn't just that the under is hitting, but it has hit by a considerable amount. They've mostly been opting to piece together games with their elite bullpen, which contributed to them allowing the Yankees to score just five runs over their three-game series. They've allowed 12 runs over their past seven games but also haven't scored many runs other than a 15-run outburst against the Mariners.

It's been the same story for the Cubs, who allowed just eight runs over their last four games. They tallied more runs than the Tigers but played against the Toronto Blue Jays who have been poor on the mound this season.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Tigers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (+100)