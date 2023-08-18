We're set to bring you another prediction and pick from today's slate of MLB action as we turn our attention towards this next matchup between rivals in the American League Central. The Detroit Tigers (54-66) will take on the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) for Game 2 of their double-header today. Check out our MLB odds series for our Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick.

The Detroit Tigers are currently third in the AL Central and sit eight games back of the leading Minnesota Twins. The Tigers are up from previous seasons and they still have a chance to catch the Guardians if they can continue stringing together gritty wins. They'll have a golden opportunity in this three-game series to close the gap if they can steal two games. Matt Manning (RHP) will be their starter today.

The Cleveland Guardians are second in the AL Central and trail the Twins by 4.5 games. The month of August hasn't been kind to them and they've seen their deficit widen in the division. They're just 5-10 in their last 15 games and need to start trading losses for wins if they want to stay close to Minnesota. Xzavion Curry (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Tigers-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Guardians Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-184)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+152)

Over (8): -115

Under (8): -105

How To Watch Tigers vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have been very scrappy in stealing wins against top-tiered opponents and they made a big statement against the divisional leaders just a few weeks ago. They were able to take three of four games from the Minnesota Twins and effectively shortened the gap on their lead. Now, they'll face off against a team that they can put some pressure on with a series win. The Tigers actually lead this season series at 4-2 and have outscored the Guardians by eight runs.

Matt Manning (4-4) will start behind a 4.60 ERA through 58.2 innings of work. He's been pretty average by league standards this year and does a good job of limiting hits if the other team is struggling. He's got a 3-2 record on the road and pitches with a better ERA at 3.89. The Tigers won his last start as he kept their opponents scoreless through five innings, but they lost his four previous starts just prior to that.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are having a tough stretch and they can hear the Tigers' footsteps nearby in the divisional race. This series will prove to be crucial for Cleveland and they're happy to be hosting a double-header at home after last night's cancellation. They've had trouble against the Tigers all year, but they're happy to be at home where they're 31-28. They're also listed as the favorites, a spot they've gone 33-26 on the year.

Xzavion Curry (3-1) will get the start behind a 3.39 ERA through 69 innings of action. He's been great for them so far this year and he's done great limiting homerun balls at just eight. Typically a closer, he's started in three of his last four appearances. The Guardians lost all of those games and he gave up five earned runs in his last appearance. Curry will hope to find his control this time around as he pitches at home.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Tigers have owned this series so far this year and they'll be very motivated to continue their success. Expect the Tigers to play a very competitive first game of this double-header and come out hot with a win. The home team should always be favored on the second leg of a double-header, so expect the Guardians to get into their groove by the time this one gets going. Curry should have a better start after his last one and the Guardians need one of these two wins.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians (-138)