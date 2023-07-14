The Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners were 38-42 through 80 games, going nowhere quickly in the American League wild card race. The Mariners are not a top-tier contender in the American League West. They would need to make a huge run to vault themselves into contention, given that the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros have established themselves as the two top teams in the division. However, the Mariners are realistically in the hunt for the wild card, given the inability of the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays to play consistently well in the first half of the season.

In the last nine games before the All-Star break, the Mariners significantly improved their outlook. They went 7-2 in that nine-game stretch. The offense provided long-missing run support for a pitching staff which has been reliably good. If the Mariners can find steady offensive production in the second half of the season, they will have a chance to grab the sixth and final wild card spot. They aren't in the driver's seat, but they played their way into contention in early July. They need to pick up where they left off, and they have to mash bad teams such as the Detroit Tigers, who are in Seattle for the weekend.

Here are the Tigers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Mariners Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-137)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. He was excellent in the first two months of the season, posting a 2.13 ERA. However, he got injured in a start on May 28. He missed all of June. He came back on July 5 and was predictably rusty in a bad outing against the Oakland A's. Now that he is back in the Detroit rotation and has one start under his belt since his return from injury, he should be much sharper in this game. He gets to throw against a scuffling Mariner offense which has struggled on a general level this season, and has been particularly shaky with runners in scoring position. The Tigers have to like this matchup against Seattle's bats.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have Luis Castillo, their ace, on the hill in this game, facing a Detroit Tiger lineup which has been one of the weakest-hitting groups in baseball this year. The Tigers enter the second half of the season with a .231 team batting average, tied with the New York Yankees for the second-worst average in the majors, ahead of only the Oakland A's (.221). Among Detroit players who have played at least 70 games so far this season, the player with the highest batting average is Zach McKinstry at .247. Riley Greene is hitting over .300, but he has played only 54 games due to injury. Matt Vierling, with 69 games played, has a .280 average. He is the only Tiger player hitting above .261 with at least 60 games played.

Castillo against the Tigers looks like a mismatch in Seattle's favor.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

A few weeks ago, we picked the over at seven runs in a Mariner home game involving an ace (Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays). The over hit. Castillo is a big-time pitcher, but he has not been unhittable this season. With the over at 7, this feels like another game in which the over is good value.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Over 7