The Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners were 7-2 in the nine games just before the All-Star break. After trailing the Los Angeles Angels in the standings for nearly the entire first half of the season, the Mariners inched ahead of the Halos right before the break. They hosted the All-Star Game this past week. Their players got a long rest. They were able to stay home and host the Detroit Tigers, a team which has been at or near 10 games below .500 for much of the season. If they were going to continue their upward push in the standings and create the same midseason momentum they generated last year, when they went all the way to the American League Division Series, playing the Tigers for a weekend series seemed like the perfect situation.

Moreover, the Mariners had ace Luis Castillo on the mound against a Detroit team hitting near .230 for the season, near the bottom of the major leagues.

Seattle lost.

The Mariners watched Castillo give up an early home run. Their offense struggled against Tiger starter Eduardo Rodriguez. They didn't get big hits with runners in scoring position. Players got ejected after arguing calls. It was a terrible night for a team which knows it doesn't have much margin for error. This game on Saturday is close to a must-win for a Seattle team which can't give games away versus bad opponents.

Here are the Tigers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Mariners Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-125)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Mariners

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Tigers-Mariners LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers send Michael Lorenzen to the mound. Lorenzen represented the Tigers at the All-Star Game, so he has been in Seattle for the full past week, getting rest and being able to gear up for this start. Lorenzen should be sharp against a Seattle batting order which has been very inconsistent this season and has been prone to fall flat in high-leverage situations. The Mariners fell flat on Friday night, and their confidence has taken a hit. It's easy to see Detroit — which is still in the conversation in the American League Central Division race — coming into this game with a more focused mindset. The Tigers could easily take command against a dispirited Seattle team.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners must win this game. There are lots of games over a 162-game season, but some games really are must-haves for baseball teams given the circumstances and the context. This is one of those games for Seattle. The Mariners can't be taken seriously, and they can't be seen as a legitimate contender for the American League wild card, if they can't win a weekend home series versus the Tigers.

George Kirby is a solid starting pitcher for the M's. He can handcuff the below-average Tiger batting order and set the tone for Seattle in this game.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners must have this game. The Tigers aren't an especially good team. Pick Seattle.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5