The Detroit Tigers head on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners in game three of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Tigers-Mariners prediction and pick.

Detroit (41-50) is coming off back-to-back wins against the Seattle Mariners and would be looking to complete their three-game sweep this Sunday afternoon. The Tigers pitched a shutout in their most recent wins against the Mariners while limiting them to just four runs in the game prior. The Tigers will be looking for their first three-game sweep of the season coming into today's afternoon game. They have a real chance to spoil the party for the Mariners who are looking to contend for a playoff spot at season's end.

Seattle (45-46) has now lost three of their last four games and is on the verge of getting swept by the Detroit Tigers. Their offense has mustered up only four runs in their last two games and is going to need to build back some momentum coming into their series finale if they want to avoid being swept and still contend for a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Here are the Tigers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Mariners Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1460

Seattle Mariners: -174

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Mariners

TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ROOTNW and Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Tigers Will Win

Reese Olson (1-2, 4.05 ERA) is returning to his early season form coming off four straight appearances of one-run ball or less in 13 innings pitched with 16 strikeouts. He has been solid against batters from both sides of the plate giving up a .200 batting average to below left-handed and right-handed hitters. Also, he has been more efficient on the road with a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched. The Tigers are coming off a four-game road win streak, and they are looking to extend that streak today. They have a balanced lineup, with several players who can hit for power and average. The Mariners are also struggling at the wrong and they have struggled against left-handed pitching this season. They are batting just .227 against lefties, and they have a low on-base percentage.

Why The Mariners Will Win

The Seattle Mariners would be looking to get back on track and stop this losing skid before it gets out of hand in today's Sunday afternoon game against the Detroit Tigers.Miller (5-3, 3.97 ERA) is making his first start since coming off the 15-day disabled list when he takes on the Detroit Tigers in today's game. Prior to the injury, Miller has been quite solid coming off four straight games not giving up more than three runs in a single game. In those four games, he gave up 7 earned runs on 12 hits in 20.2 innings pitched while striking out 22. The Mariners have solid hot at the plate this season, as they are averaging 4.48 runs per game. They are led by Julio Rodriguez, who is batting .250 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs. If the Mariners bats can come alive and put up some runs today they should be able to keep back into the thick of things in this playoff race.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Surprisingly with a 41-50 record, the Tigers are only 5 GB of the first-place Minnesota Twins. That gives them extra motivation to keep their winning ways going in this matchup against the Seattle Mariners. They have been limiting the Mariners bats to only four runs in their last two games but expect a tougher assignment ahead of them in today's afternoon game for the series finale. Miller comes back into the lineup right when they need it the most during the Mariners mini-slump. Expect Bryce Miller to limit this Detroit Tigers offense to give the Mariners enough opportunities to put runs on the board to avoid the sweep and get back on track.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners (-174), Under 8 (-115)