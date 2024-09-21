ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Reese Olson heads to the mound for the Detroit Tigers as they face the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Orioles prediction and pick.

Tigers-Orioles Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs. Cade Povich

Reese Olson (4-8) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Olson went 2.1 innings in his first start since July 20th. He would give up four hits, a walk, and a home run. Four runs would score but he took the no-decision as the Tigers beat the Royals.

2024 Road Splits: Olson is 1-4 in 12 road starts this year with a 3.54 ERA and a .231 opponent batting average.

Cade Povich (2-9) with a 5.74 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP

Last Start: Povich went five innings, giving up two hits, two walks, and a home run. He would allow just two runs, but take the loss to the Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Povich is 2-4 at home this year in eight starts. He has a 3.60 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Orioles Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: +104

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Orioles

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: BSDET/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .262 this year with a .352 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 77 runs scored. Meanwhile, Colt Keith has also been solid this year. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 58 RBIs, and has scored 53 times this year. Matt Vierling rounds out the best bats on the year. He is hitting .261 on the year with a .310 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 74 runs scored this year.

Riley Greene has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .208 in the previous week with a .269 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Colt Keith has also been solid. He is hitting .353 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Finally, Parker Meadows has hit .320 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. The Tigers have hit .232 in the last week with six home runs and 21 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Tigers have 17 career at-bats against Cade Povich. They have hit just .118 against him. Spencer Torkelson is 1-2 with a double, while Riley Greene is one for two with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .238 with a .310 on-base percentage. Santander has 42 home runs, 97 RBIs and 87 runs scored. Also, having a great year is Gunnar Henderson. He has a .282 batting average and a .365 on-base percentage. Henderson has 37 home runs and 87 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 20 stolen bases and 114 runs scored. Adley Rutschman is rounding out the best bats this year. Rutschman is hitting .252 this year with a .321 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs 77 RBIs and 64 runs scored this year.

It has been a struggle for the Orioles at the plate as of late. Gunnar Henderson is hitting .292 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, James McCann is hitting .200 in the last week with two RBIs but has not scored a run. Adley Rutschman is hitting just .176, but getting on base at a .300 rate. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. The Orioles are hitting just .197 in the last week with three home runs and 14 runs scored in six games.

Current Orioles have 10 career at-bats against Reese Olson. All ten belong to Eloy Jiminez who is 1-10 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Reese Olson struggled in his first start back in the lineup. He retired just seven batters while giving up five base runners and four of them scoring. Meanwhile, Cade Povich has struggled some. Since the start of August, he has made six starts, giving up 17 runs in 31.2 innings of work. Further, the Orioles are just 2-4 in those games. The Orioles offense has struggled as of late, but this is a chance for them to get right. They will do just that in a win over the Tigers.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-122)