We're back with another prediction and pick for Wednesday's MLB slate as we'll be tuning in for the third game of this four-game American League series. The Detroit Tigers (34-44) will take on the Texas Rangers (48-31) as their series is currently tied at one a piece. Check out our MLB odds series for our Tigers-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Tigers are currently third in the AL Central and trail the leading Minnesota Twins by 4.5 games. They're hanging tough in a competitive division and have been able to keep it close in series against better teams. They're alternated wins and losses for the last eight games, going 4-4. They won the first game of this series, but lost last night 8-3 as they look to bounce back in this one. Joey Wentz (LHP) will be their probable pitcher.

The Texas Rangers are currently leading the AL West and have a five-game lead over the second-place LA Angels. They continue to be one of the top-three teams in the MLB, but have seen themselves hit a slow slump. While they suffered a short losing streak, they've managed to go 7-3 in their last ten games and are now in a position to control this series at home. Dane Dunning (RHP) will be their likely starter.

Here are the Tigers-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rangers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +176

Texas Rangers: -210

Over (9.5): -110

Under (9.5): -110

How To Watch Tigers vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have been playing some hard-nosed baseball this season and although they have a number of key players on the IL, they've been able to keep it together as a clubhouse. Their last win against the Rangers saw them overcome a small deficit and level the game with their long ball. Jake Rogers continues to smash the ball and leads the team with 10 homers. When their bats are going, the Tigers can put up runs in a hurry and play a very exciting style of baseball on the base paths. Look for them to get out and running in this one.

Their pitchers will be Joey Wentz behind his 1-8 record and 6.72 ERA thru 67 innings of work. He certainly hasn't been consistent this year and has been susceptible to giving up runs early in the game. The Tigers don't have the best luck coming-from-behind and winning games, so it's in their best interest to get up on the scoreboard first. They'll hope that Wentz can find his rhythm and give them a chance to win with their bats. If the Rangers tag Wentz early, however, they may have trouble getting back into this game.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers continue to hit the ball at a league-best rate and have made some serious adjustments to their pitching staff after a number of injuries to key players. Prior to last night's win, the Rangers dropped three in a row and only managed five runs over the three losses. They were tied 3-3 heading into the eighth inning against the Tigers last game, but erupted for a five-run inning that saw them seal the game. They're slowing getting their confidence back at the plate and will hope for another scoring outburst today.

Their likely pitchers with be Dane Dunning behind his 6-1 record and 2.76 ERA thru 71.2 innings of work. Opposite to his counterpart on the mound today, Dunning has been wildly consistent in limiting the damage done off of him. He's only given up four homers over the season and has limited hits while having a relatively low strikeout rate. As a ground ball pitcher, he'll hope his defensive can come up with some plays behind him and keep this game out of reach.

Final Tigers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are the rightful underdogs in this one due to the pitching matchup, but don't be surprised if their offense can have a big inning and give them a chance to win this game. Dunning will be in control for the Rangers as he gives them the edge, so expect the Rangers to also be aggressive in the batter's box. For this prediction, we'll choose the Rangers as the right side to get it done in this one. While the pitching matchup is skewed, both teams have an opportunity to score some runs and have combined for 20 total runs over the last two games. This game may see a similar story as the over/under is higher than it was in previous meetings. Let's go with the over as both teams light each other up again.

Final Tigers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers (-210); OVER 9.5 runs (-110)