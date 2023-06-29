The Detroit Tigers are looking for a series split with Texas Rangers this afternoon. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Tigers took game one of the series against the Rangers, but have now lost two straight to Texas. Last night was all about Dane Dunning for the Rangers. After giving up a lead-off single in the first, he retired the next 17 batters he faced. Zach McKinstry led off the game with a single and then broke Dunning's 17-batter streak with a double in the top of the sixth. It would be for not though, as he was stranded at second base. He would retire nine more batters before giving up a two-out single to Andy Ibanez in the bottom of the ninth. Kerry Carpenter ended the shutout just three pitches later with a home run to right center, as Dunning went 8.2 innings getting his seventh win of the year.

The Rangers would hit three home runs in the game, and score ten times to get their 49th win of the year. They now sit with the second-best record in the American League and have a six-game lead on the Astros and Angels in the AL West.

Here are the Tigers-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rangers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-134)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Rangers

TV: BSDET/BSSW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:05 PM ET/ 11:05 AM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have now lost five of their last eight games, but still, they are in the thick of the playoff race in the AL Central. They are just five games back of the Guardians with a 34-45 record. The offense has continued to struggle in the last eight games. They have scored 19 runs in the last eight games, with seven of them coming in the first game of the series with the Rangers. The Tigers are 29th in runs this year while sitting 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 29th slugging on the year. The pitching staff has been better than the offense, but it just took a major hit. Matthew Boyd left the game Monday in the first inning, and he will need Tommy John's surgery.

Last night it was Kerry Carpenter that drove in the only runs of the game for the Tigers. He has been hitting well so far this month. He is hitting .339 with a .377 on-base percentage. Carpenter is not driving in enough runs though. Carpenter has driven in just eight runs this month, with the help of three home runs. Last night was just his second and third RBIs in the last seven games. Most of his production this month has been in the last ten games. Seven of his eight RBIs and all three of his home runs for the month are in his last ten games.

The Tigers need Spencer Torkelson to start hitting better. He had a home run in the game Tuesday, but he is hitting just .179 on the month. When Torkelson made contact this month, it has been good. He has four doubles and five home runs, but he is missing the ball far too often. He has 32 strikeouts this month alone.

The hottest bat on the team as of late may belong to Matt Vierling. Vierling is hitting .385 this month with three home runs and six RBIs. His OBP is .467 so far this month and he has been on fire since rejoining the lineup mid-month. He has also scored nine times in his 13 games this month.

Reese Olson will be taking the mound today for the Tigers. He is just 1-2 on the season with a 4.74 ERA. Since making his season debut at the start of June, he has had some struggles, with two games giving up four or more runs. Last time out he was solid though, as he went 5.1 innings giving up just one run and getting his first win.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers' offense did it again last night and is one of the best in the league. They are first in majors this year in runs, batting average, and on-base percentage. They are third in slugging percentage as well. The Rangers are led by Adolis Garcia who is first in the majors with 66 RBIs. He has six RBIs in this series alone, with a home run in each game. He now has six home runs and 17 RBIs on the month, while hitting .278. Strikeouts have been a problem this month though. He has struck out 30 times this month, and at least once in nine of his last 11 games.

Corey Seager drove in another run last night, and he may be the hottest bat on the team. It was his 25th RBI of the month, while he is hitting .269. Seager is also getting on base a lot, with a .440 on-base percentage which has led to him scoring 17 times this month. Meanwhile, Marcus Semien will be looking to get back to driving in runs. Semien is tied for seventh in the majors with 55 RBIs this month, but he has just one in his last nine games. Semien is hitting fairly well, with a .254 batting average on the month, which has led to him scoring 17 times, but he has only driven in 11 runs.

Cody Bradford takes the mound today for the Rangers. He is 0-1 on the season with a 6.30 ERA. He pitched on Monday against the Tigers in relief, getting two outs with a strikeout and not giving up a hit. That was his only relief appearance of the year. In his three starts this year he has not pitched past the fifth inning and has given up eight runs in 14.1 innings of work.

Final Tigers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher in this game gives their team a huge edge. With that, this game will come down to the offenses. The Tigers just do not have a good offense. They did have a nice streak recently in which they were scoring runs, but that has waned. The Rangers' offense is not waning, and they will take the win today.

Final Tigers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+112)