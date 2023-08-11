We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for Friday's MLB slate with this next game taking place between two struggling American League teams. The Detroit Tigers (52-63) will visit the Boston Red Sox (60-55) to begin a three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Tigers-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Detroit Tigers are currently third in the AL Central and sit 7 games back of the leading Minnesota Twins. They've seen some recent success as of late and are beginning to make some noise for their loyal fans. While they've split their last 10 games at 5-5, the Tigers are coming in having won three-straight and look to continue their run. Tarik Skubal (LHP) will be their starter.

The Boston Red Sox are currently fourth in the AL East and sit 11 games back of the leading Baltimore Orioles. It's strange seeing the Red Sox and Yankees fill the bottom two spots of the division with winning records, but it's been that kind of season playing in baseball's toughest division. They're just 4-6 in their last 10 games and will need to bounce back after a win against the Royals. Chris Sale (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Tigers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Red Sox Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-162)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+136)

Over (9): -120

Under (9): -102

How To Watch Tigers vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, New England Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers won't be contending for much this year, but they've shown a ton a promise even through their losses and can give Detroit fans a glimmer of hope for the coming years. They've played very well during the month of August and are coming off a 3-1 series win over the leaders in their division. When they're confident, the Tigers are a pesky team to get rid of and stay dangerous during the entire ballgame.

Tarik Skubal (2-1) will start behind a 3.67 ERA through 27 innings of work. He was their most consistent starter just a year ago and Skubal is looking to return to his dominant form once again. During his last three starts, he made two appearances in which he didn't allow a single run. If Skubal can go out there and put together a scoreless outing, the Tigers will have a great chance to win as underdogs.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are coming in off a 2-1 series win against the Kansas City Royals, but it comes immediately following a three-game losing sweep to the Blue Jays. They've had trouble winning games against top teams and struggle to put away less-talented teams. They tend to play to their competition, which won't fare well against a scrappy team like the Tigers. The Red Sox will need to play their type of game and get their runners on the base paths.

Chris Sale (5-2) will start with a 4.58 ERA through 59 innings of work. He's 1-0 at home so far this year and the Red Sox have grabbed wins in his last three starts. During those starts, Sale gave up a combined four runs and saw great control from the mound. He'll be the biggest difference maker for them today if he can shut down this hot Tigers lineup.

Final Tigers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox will have the slight pitching matchup in this one and they've had Detroit's number all year, going a perfect 3-0 on the season against the Tigers. However, the energy between these two teams is very apparent and the Tigers seems to be playing with more heart right now. For the prediction, let's go with the underdogs as they pick up their fourth win in a row.

Final Tigers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers (+120)