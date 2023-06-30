The Detroit Tigers take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers Rockies.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Colorado Rockies for 14 runs on Thursday night. Colorado gave up 27 runs to the Dodgers in that three-game series, two runs more than the Rockies allowed to the Los Angeles Angels (25) this past Saturday. Colorado pitching has had some brutal games of late, and yet, over these past six games against two very talented teams from Los Angeles, the Rockies are 3-3, dead-even at .500. They won the really close games in that stack of six, and they lost three games very decisively: by five, 11, and 24 runs. Colorado has looked like a punching bag at times over the past week, but in baseball, the real difference between good teams and bad teams is winning the close games. Colorado has lost a lot of close ones this year, but over the past week, the Rockies have actually been good at handling the smaller margins of the sport.

The Detroit Tigers have to feel increasingly optimistic about their chances in the American League Central. No, they're not a good team. At 35-45 through 80 games, they are unlikely to win 85. However, given that no team in the Central has a winning record right now, the Tigers can realistically say that if they go 82-80, that just might be enough, and that's an attainable record for them. The Tigers just did split four games on the road against the Texas Rangers, one of the three best teams in the American League and one of the five best teams in baseball through the first half of the 162-game season. If the Tigers can put up a fight against the Rangers on the road, they can handle other teams. Detroit really needs to win this series in Denver to build momentum for the second half of the MLB campaign.

Here are the Tigers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rockies Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+132)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How To Watch Tigers vs Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers' four-game split against the Texas Rangers in Arlington was very impressive. The Tigers feasted on the Rangers' weaker pitchers, Andrew Heaney and Cody Bradford, which is how they won two of four games. They are highly unlikely to beat opponents with elite, high-end pitching, but when they get a vulnerable pitcher, they have shown they can do a decent job. The Rockies have a staff full of mediocre pitchers the Tigers can hit against. Austin Gomber, the starter here, is definitely mediocre. There is nothing especially imposing or threatening about his delivery or his numbers. Detroit often struggles to score, but the combination of Coors Field and Austin Gomber can ignite the Tigers' offense.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are not a good team, but neither are the Tigers. Colorado has been resting at home while the Tigers had to fly in from Texas for this game. Playing at Coors will be an adjustment for a Detroit team which rarely plays in the venue. Also, after seeing Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman this past week with the Angels and Dodgers in Denver, the Rockies' pitchers should have a comparatively easier time against the Tigers' much weaker bats.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this or any other game between two mediocre teams who very clearly have not earned your trust as a bettor.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5