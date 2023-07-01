The Detroit Tigers take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers Rockies.

The Detroit Tigers are watching the American League Central Division flounder around them. No team has a winning record. The Cleveland Guardians have lost consecutive games. The Chicago White Sox have lost consecutive games. The Tigers are 11 games under .500 and yet are still very much in the hunt in the Central. Two really strong weeks of baseball could vault the Tigers into top-tier contention in their division. They might not be able to take a lead, but they could pull within one or two games of first place. It's all right there for them, despite their ugly record, but losing to the Rockies — as they did Friday night in the first game of this series — will not help their cause. Detroit badly needs to turn around and win this series and develop a measure of momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Here are the Tigers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rockies Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+138)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 12.5 (-110)

Under: 12.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tigers vs Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Tigers-Rockies LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers and Rockies have not announced their starting pitchers for this game. One could very reasonably view that as a neutral reality, something which doesn't favor either team, but there is a Detroit-centric way to process that information. All things being equal — or more precisely, unknown — Detroit does have a better pitching staff than Colorado. True, that didn't show up Friday night in Denver, but on a larger level, the Tigers do have some higher-end arms than the Rockies. Detroit's main problem this season has been its inability to score consistently. The Tigers have a decent chance of getting better pitching than the Rockies in this game, and for that reason, Detroit can cover the spread and even up this series at one game apiece.

All of that aside, the odds of the Rockies winning consecutive games aren't too high. Sure, the Rockies have won consecutive games on several occasions this season, but that's not a scenario would would want to trust within a betting context.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies hammered Detroit pitching on Friday, so even though the Tigers do have better pitching overall, the Rockies are swinging the bats well. They scored nine runs earlier in the week in a 9-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The fact that the Tigers very rarely play at Coors Field makes this weekend series in Denver a true adjustment period for the Tigers. The Rockies know how to play in this environment a lot better than the Tigers do, and that reality showed up in a big way on Friday, when Colorado cruised to an 8-3 lead and defeated the Tigers without much of a problem. Detroit's pitching needs to outclass Colorado's pitching to a significant degree in order to create an advantage. If the two teams' pitching is equal, Colorado's familiarity with Coors probably tips the scales toward the Rockies.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Detroit-Colorado is a battle of two teams both worse than 10 games under .500. Neither team merits trust.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5