ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Cole Ragans heads to the mound for the Kansas City Royals as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Royals prediction and pick.

Tigers-Royals Projected Starters

Casey Mize vs. Cole Ragans

Casey Mize (2-6) with a 4.47 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Mize went 4.2 innings, giving up six hits and a home run. They would give up four runs in a no-decision against the Rockies as the Tigers took the win.

2024 Road Splits: Mize is 2-3 in nine road starts with a 5.05 ERA and a .308 opponent batting average.

Cole Ragans (11-9) with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Ragans went six innings, giving up three hits, a home run, and three walks. He would give up two runs and take the no-decision as the Royals lost in 11 innings to the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Ragans is 7-5 at home this year with a 3.57 ERA in 16 home starts this year.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Royals Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +140

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 8.5 (+104)

Under: 8.5 (-128)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

TV: BSDET/BSKC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are tied for 17th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .265 this year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 76 runs scored. Meanwhile, Colt Keith has also been solid this year. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .314 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 56 RBIs, and has scored 52 times this year. Matt Vierling rounds out the best ofts on the year. He is hitting .258 on the year with a .305 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 73 runs scored this year.

Riley Greene has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .364 in the previous week with a .375 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, eight RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Parker Meadows has also been great. He is hitting .286 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Spencer Torkelson rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .412 in the last week with four RBIs and a run scored. The Tigers have hit .246 in the last week with seven home runs and 27 runs scored in six games.

Current Tigers have 40 career at-bats against Cole Ragans. They have hit just .150 against Ragans. Parker Meadows is the best, going 3-3 with an RBI. Justyn-Henry Malloy is 1-1 with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are ninth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .331 on the year with a .384 on-base percentage. Witt has 31 home runs and 103 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 28 bases and scored 121 times. Salvador Perez has also been great this year. He is hitting .275 on the year with 27 home runs, 102 RBIs and 57 runs scored on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Maikel Garcia. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .285 on-base percentage. Garcia has seven home runs, 57 RBIs, and 84 runs scored on the year. He has also stolen 36 bases.

Salvador Perez has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .409 in the last week with a .462 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, seven RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. has been solid as well. He is hitting .231 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Kyle Isbel. He is hitting .400 in the last week with ah some runs, two RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. The Royals are hitting .231 in the last week with eight home runs and 28 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Royals have 66 career at-bats against Casey Mize. They have hit .439 against him. Salvador Perez is 11 for 23 with two doubles, a home run, and six RBIs. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. is 4-8 with a triple, a home run, and four RBIs. Finally, Maikel Garcia is 4-5 with a triple and an RBI.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick

Since Casey Mize returned to the lineup at the end of August, he has been consistent, but not great. He has given up three or four runs in each of the three starts, plus given up a home run in each of them. Still, the Tigers are 2-1 in those games. Cole Ragans has been solid as of late. He has given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, but the Royals are just 2-2 in those games. The two offensive units have been similar in the last week, so take the better pitcher and the better team overall with the Royals.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-166)