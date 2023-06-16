We're back with another prediction and pick for Friday's MLB slate as two American League Central teams square off for the second game of their four-game series. The Detroit Tigers (28-39) will visit the Minnesota Twins (35-34) after the Detroit Tigers took last night's game 8-4. Check out our MLB odds series for our Tigers-Twins prediction and pick.

The Detroit Tigers are currently fourth in the AL Central and trail their opponents tonight by six games. While they've been towards the bottom of the standings for the past few years, the Tigers have seen their runs of success this season. Their latest stretch, however, has seen them go 3-12 in their last 15 games. They'll look for a 2-0 series lead against the Twins. They have not yet decided on a pitcher for tonight.

The Minnesota Twins are in first in the AL Central and have a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. They've been a force in the AL and have done so behind some stellar pitching. After going on a five-game losing streak that saw them get swept by the Rays, the Twins have bounced back by winning four of their last six. They'll hope for revenge as they try to even the series. Joe Ryan (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Tigers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (+100)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-120)

Over (8): -105

Under (8): -115

How To Watch Tigers vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers come into this game off a bad stretch and would like to see their luck turn around in this series. They stole the first game 8-4 as Javier Baez, Spencer Torkelson, and Matt Vierling all drove in runs. They've had trouble scoring runs this year and can't seem to find any consistency with their performances. They had to fight back last night to get back into the game and showed a ton of heart in their effort. Jake Rogers will look to add some pop in their bats as their home run leader with nine.

The Tigers haven't been a great road team at 13-21. They're listed as the underdogs, a spot they've gone 32-29. They'll be sizable underdogs in this one as the odds makers don't think the Tigers can steal consecutive wins. When asked about Spencer Torkelson, Manager AJ Hinch replied, “Execution is the greatest key, and the confidence is growing for him because he’s in control of his at-bats.” They'll certainly need him to get going against the Twins and will hope that they can explode for another lopsided total in a win.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are currently the top team in there division, but they still have a bit to go if they want to be considered one of the top teams in the AL race. They've had a tremendous pitching staff this year and rank third in the MLB for lowest ERA (3.58). They're also second in the league in quality start with 34 and rank second in strikeouts with 658. When they see a quality start from one of their pitchers, the Twins can be one of the hardest teams to catch up to. They'll look to jump out to a lead and hold it this time around.

Joe Ryan will take the mound behind his 7-3 record and 2.90 ERA thru 77.2 innings of work. He's been one of the best pitchers on the Twins' staff and has struck out 84 batters while only giving up 8 home runs. Ryan is also stellar when pitching at home and has a 4-1 record with a 2.35 ERA. His last outing was a week ago when the Twins dominated the Blue Jays 9-4. Ryan will be giving the Twins a golden opportunity to steal last night's loss back with a win.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Tigers had to come from behind last night and have a big inning to overtake the Twins. While the pitcher for the Tigers has yet to be announced, it's hard imagine that the Twins won't have the edge on the mound here. If Joe Ryan can continue his dominant pitching at home, the Twins' bats should wake up and provide him with some run support. While the Tigers got the win last night, the Twins will be eager to even the series and get their revenge. Let's go with the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan to continue their dominance at home.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (-120)