The New York Yankees are heating up as they face the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Yankees prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Even while dealing with some major injuries, the Tigers swept the White Sox. They were great in both pitching and at the plate. They allowed just four runs while scoring 17. The Tigers have now won four straight, but are still just 63-74 on the year. That places them 8.5 games back of the Twins in the division.

Meanwhile, the Yankees just swept the Astros over the weekend. They have now won six of their last seven games overall. Still, the Yankees are 68-69 on the season. That places them 18 games out in the division, while also sitting eight games behind the Rangers in the Wild Card race.

Here are the Tigers-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Yankees Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-105)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Yankees

TV: BSDET/YES

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

In the recent four-game winning streak, the Tigers have been firing on offense. On the year, the Tigers sit 29th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Miguel Cabrera is ending his career with some solid hitting. He has not been playing every day, but when he is, he is hitting well. Cabrera is hitting .429 over the last week, with a double and three RBIs. He has also scored a run.

Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson is driving in runs. He is hitting just .227 in the last week but has an on-base percentage of .370. He has two home runs and two doubles which has led to four RBIs. Torkelson also leads the team in runs scored in the last week, with six runs scored in the last six games. Parker Meadows is also coming into the game hitting well. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. He has a double, and three RBIs while scoring twice in the last week.

As a whole, the Tigers are hitting .256 in the last week with a .350 on-base percentage. Still, they are leaving far too many guys on base. They have driven in just 23 runs in the last week, while the expected runs scored is sitting at 28.4.

They will send Alex Faedo to the mound today. Faedo is 2-5 on the year with a 4.89 ERA. His last appearance came in relief, pitching an inning in a 10-0 victory for the Tigers on Saturday. He has also been solid in his last four starts. In those starts, he went 20.1 innings giving up just ten runs and eight earned. That is good for a 3.54 ERA. Still, the Tigers have not been good with me on the mound. They have lost his last three starts, and he has not won a start since July 23rd. In that game, he went six innings without giving up a run.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees got some solid pitching over the weekend, and that has been the best part of their game this year. On the year, the Yankees are tied for sixth in team ERA, while sitting sixth in WHIP and second in opponent batting average. They sent Gerrit Cole to the mound today. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA. That is the fourth-best ERA in the majors this year among qualified pitchers. Last time out he faced the Tigers. He went six innings giving up just two runs, both on solo home runs. The home runs have been an issue for him as of late. In August he gave up seven home runs in six starts. Before August, he had given up 13 home runs in 22 starts.

At the plate, the Yankees have struggled some this year. They are 23rd in runs scored while sitting 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. The Yankees have been hitting for power lately. Six different batters have two or more home runs in the last week. That is led by Glyber Torres. In the last week, he is hitting .429 with a .529 on-base percentage. He has three home runs with three RBIs in the last week. Torres has also stolen a base and scored five times.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jason Dominguez all have two home runs in the last week. Dominguez has started his major league career hot. In his three games, he has a hit in all of them. He also has two home runs, three runs scored, and two RBIs in his short career so far.

As a whole, the Yankees are still all or nothing at the plate. They are hitting just .214 in the last week, but they have 14 home runs and nine doubles. That means over half of their hits in the last week have been for extra bases. They have scored thirty times in the last week as well, against an expected run total of just 27.4. It would be a fair prediction that the Yankees hit a few more home runs against the Tigers today.

Final Tigers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Overall, the Yankees have the pitching edge in this matchup. After a struggle of a start to August, Cole has gotten back to his dominant self. Still, the last time he faced the Tigers, he did allow some contact. Luckily for him, most of that resulted in hard outs instead of hits. Still, he needs to fix that in this one. Alex Faedo has been solid in his last four starts but rarely goes deep into a game.

Today will come down to home runs. That is how most of the Yankees games have done as of late. If the Tiger's pitching staff can keep the ball in the yard, they will be able to cover. If not, the Yankees should win with ease. There will be some home runs today. Faedo will give up at least one if not two, and the bullpen will allow another. The prediction in this Tigers-Yankees game is a few long balls and a Yankees win.

Final Tigers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-114)