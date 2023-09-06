The Detroit Tigers travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees for the second game of a three game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Tigers-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Tigers dropped game one of the series, and that ended their four game wins streak. In the game, Detroit actually out-hit the Yankees 9-6, they just could not get anything going. Kerry Carpenter and Javier Baez combined to have five of those nine hits on the night. Carpenter scored the only run of the game for Detroit as Miguel Cabrera drove him in. Alex Faedo was the opener in the game. He went 2 2/3 innings, and allowed one run on three hits. Joey Wentz suffered his 11th loss of the season after he gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

The Yankees had six hits from six different players. D.J LeMahieu hit a leadoff home run to get the game started for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton also homered in the game. Stanton and Torres finished the game with four of the five runs driven in. The Yankees ace was the starting pitcher in the game. Gerrit Cole went six innings, allowed eight hits, struck out seven, and gave up just the one run. As a team, the Yankees struck out 10, and did not walk a batter.

Matt Manning will get the start for the Tigers. Clarke Schmidt will take the ball for the Yankees.

Here are the Tigers-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Yankees Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-146)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Yankees

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, YES Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Matt Manning has been pitching pretty well this season. He has a 3.62 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .211 off him. Manning started August off in a rough way, but his last four starts have been very good. In those starts, Manning has thrown 23 2/3 innings, allowed just 10 hits, struck out 10, and he has an ERA of 0.38. The Tigers are 4-0 in those starts. Manning has been putting Detroit in best position to succeed, and that should continue in this one. If he can keep it up, the Tigers will cover the spread.

Manning's last start came against New York. He went six shutout innings, and allowed just two hits in that game. The Yankees really struggle at the plate, besides Aaron Judge of course. Manning should not have a problem getting the Yankees out once again. It will be a little tougher to keep the ball in the yard in this game, but as long as he can do that, the Yankees will not do a lot of damage.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Clarke Schmidt is not doing too bad this season. He has given up some big innings, but he has done more good than bad. In August, Schmidt had one bad start, but the rest were pretty good. Taking out his start against the Braves in which he gave up eight runs in less than three innings, Schmidt has 27 1/3 innings pitched, 24 hits allowed, 31 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.96. In reality, Schmidt had a pretty good month. I expect the same out of him in this game. He allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings his last time out against Detroit, but he does pitch much better at home. If Schmidt can have another good home start, the Yankees will cover the spread.

Final Tigers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game. Both pitchers are capable of having big games, and I would not be surprised to see a low scoring contest in this one. However, I will take the Tigers to cover the spread as underdogs in this game.

Final Tigers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-146), Under 9 (-115)