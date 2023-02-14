Genshin Impact’s Tighnari may be getting a new voice actor after allegations against Elliot Gindi persist and more details arise.

Is Elliot Gindi being replaced as Tighnari’s VA?

Last week, a tweet exposing Elliot Gindi as an emotional abuser, groomer, and for more diabolical behavior came forth, prompting a huge response from the Genshin Impact community and the voice acting community alike.

According to Kotaku, a HoYoverse representative commented on the matter, saying “we deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.”

Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the developer-publisher, a series of tweets from Alejando Saab, the voice actor for Cyno, has hinted that Tighnari will be recasted.

Alejandro Saab’s Tweets

He began the thread by disassociating himself from Gindi, saying that he “barely knew” him. “We literally just played games together. The first time I talked to him was on a live stream,” he added. Saab said he was reluctant to react further after his initial response, but was prompted to.”I found out he was using my F*CKING NAME to lure folks in. I gotta say something.”

The important piece of info was on the second tweet of the thread. “Just because I voice Cyno and he WAS Tighnari, doesn’t mean it went any deeper than that.” He put emphasis on “was,” indicating that Tighnari will be (or has already been) replaced and recasted.

Saab closed out by apologizing once again to Gindi’s victims, but this time. “I’m sorry to anyone he made false promises to, he used, abused, sexualized, and any other unspeakable sh*t I’m unaware of he’s done.”

In the same thread, Saab says “I beg he gets recast [as Tighnari] as soon as possible,” which suggests that he is unaware of such recasting.

Many members of the community join Saab with his sentiment, refusing to further relate Gindi and his actions with the Genshin Impact community.