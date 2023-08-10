TikTok viral sensation, Tiffany Gomas says life turned upside down for her after American Airlines incident. The 38-year-old marketing executive from Dallas gained sudden fame as a viral meme. In her dramatic outburst, Tiffany yelled “That motherf*cker back there is not real!”

The now TikTok viral video captures her pointing at an imaginary passenger before storming off the plane. However, lacking context, the video prompted rumors. Certain individuals accused Gomas of racism, saying she was pointing toward a person of color. There were even suggestions that her behavior was due to unchecked medication.

In reality, the incident originated from a heated exchange between Gomas and a family member over her AirPods, which led to an outburst. Officials were forced to evacuate all passengers from the plane to carry out a security rescreening. Several airline passengers even reported inconvenience on their part.

While Gomas acknowledged the circulating inaccuracies, she chose not to delve into the incident that caused her emotional breakdown. The TikTok viral sensation said it was a challenge to deal with sudden notoriety, because “no one should judge” her because of a short video. She also revealed that she sought legal counsel due to the intrusive behavior of individuals who have been staking out her house and even going through her emails.

Gomas shared that her life was never the same again after the video's online explosion. “Things go viral and everything changes.”

The TikTok viral sensation may have turned Tiffany Gomas’ flight incident into a meme but the spotlight is nearly blinding her with different reactions from people who saw the video.