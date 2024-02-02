A tall drink of water.

Tim Burton is teaming up with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn to remake the iconic B-movie classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio behind the project is Warner Bros., which will set Burton to direct a script from Flynn to reimagine the 1958 movie. The original film's logline reads: “Turned into a giantess by an alien, a woman (Allison Hayes) finds her husband (William Hudson) in a bar with a floozy (Yvette Vickers).”

Burton will also serve as a producer along with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. Kai Dolbashian is set to executive produce.

Burton and Flynn reimagine Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman follows the story of Nancy Archer, a wealthy but troubled woman who has just been released from a mental institution. Her philandering husband Harry Archer has plans with his girlfriend Honey to have Nancy committed again so he can control her wealth.

Nancy ends up in the desert and encounters an alien space ship. She convinces Harry to search the desert for the ship by telling him she'd agree to go back to the sanatorium. They both find the ship as well as the giant inside it. Harry shoots the creature and flees, leaving Nancy.

She ends up at home and with scratches, while the family doctor theorizes that she may be exposed to radiation. Harry, with Honey egging him on, plans to inject his wife with a lethal sedative, only to discover that she had turned into a giantess.

Burton and Flynn 101

The director's latest project was as executive producer of one of Netflix's biggest shows, Wednesday. His upcoming project, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is currently in post-production starring Michael Keaton, reprising the role, Jenna Ortega, Willem Defoe and Monica Bellucci.

Burton is best known for his collaborations with Johnny Depp in iconic movies such as 1990's Edward Scissorhands, 1994's Ed Wood and 2016's Alice Through the Looking Glass. He also directed stop-motion animation films 1993's A Nightmare Before Christmas and 2005's The Corpse Bride.

Flynn is most famous as the writer of 2012 psychological thriller novel Gone Girl, which was adapted into a 2014 film, starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck. She has also adapted two of her other books for both screen and TV: the 2015 film Dark Places, starring Charlize Theron, and the 2018 TV series Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams.

Dark Places is currently in pre-production as a limited series on HBO.

There have several attempts to remake the movie, one in 1979 and another in the mid-1980s. Both projects were shelved. There were subsequent adaptation in the '90s and one take in 2012, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader.

With Flynn writing the adaptation, Attack on the 50 Foot Woman may no longer be just a B-grade movie. Instead, it could go the way her books have gone: a feminist exploration of a woman's rage.