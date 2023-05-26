In a recent interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe, renowned producer Timbaland made a controversial statement, proclaiming R. Kelly as “the King of R&B.” The Virginia-born artist acknowledged the loaded nature of the topic, emphasizing the need to separate the artist from their art, The Fader shares.

Timbaland defended his stance, stating, “R. Kelly’s the king of R&B. We all know that, man. Everybody jumps when you say ‘R. Kelly’… I’m like, ‘So we just gonna ignore his music that he gave us, that we all jam to? No, we can’t do that.’ His art is his art, I ain’t gonna bash the man’s art.”

.@Timbaland on R. Kelly: “He's the King of R&B. His art is his art, and I’m not going to bash his art. As a culture we need to separate it, don’t mix music with the person.” 📺: https://t.co/rpbrqizbmC pic.twitter.com/XLF2cMZ9RN — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 18, 2023

The producer urged listeners not to mix music with personal matters, asserting that music is a unifying force that transcends race and brings people together. He encouraged leaving drama outside the realm of music, emphasizing that it is meant to be a source of enjoyment and emotion.

It is important to note that R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. In addition, he was found guilty of producing child pornography and child abuse, receiving a concurrent 20-year sentence. These serious legal consequences underscore the gravity of the crimes committed.

Although Timbaland never collaborated directly with R. Kelly, he did produce several songs for Aaliyah, who was married to Kelly when she was just 15 years old, while he was 27. The marriage was subsequently annulled after it was discovered that Aaliyah’s age had been misrepresented on the marriage certificate.

While Timbaland’s defense of R. Kelly’s art may be viewed as controversial, it is crucial to recognize the distinction between an artist’s work and their personal actions. However, it is equally important to acknowledge the gravity of the charges against R. Kelly and the impact of his actions on the lives of his victims.