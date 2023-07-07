Will the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert gamble work better in Year 2? They better hope so. At the very least, they'll have a full season of Mike Conley, a player who should orchestrate the offense in a much better manner than D'Angelo Russell ever did. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns, after an offseason filled with, let's just say “ambitious” proclamations, will be especially motivated to bounce back in a big way after he missed a chunk of last season due to injury.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards should continue his ascent after making the All-Star team last season, while Jaden McDaniels should continue to emerge as one of the best defenders in the NBA. Kyle Anderson is still around to provide a bit of everything, while the Timberwolves added Shake Milton to bolster their bench scoring and Troy Brown Jr. to solidify their perimeter defense.

And perhaps their most important bit of business this offseason was keeping Naz Reid in town with a three-year, $42 million deal, as Reid gives the Timberwolves insurance at either big man spot, and at 23 years old, Reid should still have a ton of room for improvement.

At the moment, however, the Timberwolves only have 13 players under contract. So there's definitely room for the team to add another player to improve their depth. Even with most of the quality free agents gone from the market, there should be a diamond in the rough waiting to be unearthed.

With that said, here is the bargain-bin player the Timberwolves must target in free agency.

Bargain-bin free agent target for Timberwolves: Trendon Watford

The Portland Trail Blazers, especially in light of Damian Lillard's trade request, will soon be embracing a full-blown youth movement. Thus, it makes it an even more perplexing decision from the Blazers to waive Trendon Watford, a player who has impressed in a limited role, always racking up stats as well whenever he gets huge minutes.

Watford, for two consecutive seasons, had to play some heavy minutes for the Blazers in the frontcourt as they tanked to end the year. And to his credit, the 22-year old forward has shown some skills that should allow him to flourish.

For starters, Trendon Watford, who stands at 6'9 and weighs 240 lbs., should have the size to slide up to the five. Surviving as a small-ball center (he isn't exactly that small to begin with) would be crucial in reducing the adverse effects of his less-than-stellar ability to space the floor from three.

Moreover, Watford has shown some solid playmaking touch off the pick-and-roll, serving as a connective piece in the Blazers offense as he leverages his threat to finish on the interior with his immense athleticism.

But even more importantly, after a bad season from three during his rookie year (23.7 percent), Trendon Watford upped his effectiveness from three considerably. He shot 39.1 percent from 3 last year, mostly on catch-and-shoot attempts. Sure, he didn't hoist too many three-pointers, but that development still bodes well for any team that will look into signing him after his Blazers release.

And to that, the Timberwolves must ask themselves, why mustn't it be them who gives Watford a chance to stick around as a strong rotation piece?

Of course, among all positions on the Timberwolves roster, the big man spots need the least amount of attention. The Timberwolves have at least four players who should command heavy minutes at the four and the five (Towns, Gobert, Anderson, Reid), so Trendon Watford may find himself lost in the shuffle in Minneapolis. Even Jaden McDaniels could play some minutes at the four.

But Watford's potential as a multi-positional defensive wrecker is too tantalizing to ignore. Watford's defensive output at the moment may not be the most promising, as he oftentimes finds himself out of position, and at times, it seems like the game is moving too fast for him. But his athletic gifts lend credence to the belief that, under the right tutelage, he could become a plus defender.

And with the Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert could certainly show Watford the ropes of defensive versatility. Anderson can help teach Watford the nuances of defensive positioning and moving one's feet, while Gobert can lend his wisdom on how to hone one's defensive instincts, and how to leverage one's physical gifts into tangible defensive production.

Watford made just around $1.5 million last season, so the Timberwolves won't have to break the bank to add him for the player he could become. At 22 years old, Watford definitely deserves a shot, and the Timberwolves must be the team that gives it to him.