Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards address Kawhi Leonard comments.

Anthony Edwards seems to be having a blast at NBA All-Star Weekend. He's already claimed he's going to play the entire All-Star Game left-handed and he apparently made some comments about Kawhi Leonard's age. But it's all fun and games, as the Minnesota Timberwolves star clears the air about that conversation.

While talking with the media, Edwards claims he called Leonard “old” because he's been watching the veteran superstar for a long time. It doesn't appear his comments were meant to be malicious. But either way, it's nice to know what he meant by those comments.

“Oh Kawhi told you to ask me? I just told him it’s old dude vs. young dude.” Anthony Edwards on calling Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers old 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/gk87K97iPy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

To be fair, the Los Angeles Clippers do have an older team. Especially in comparison with the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is still just 22 years old. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is 32. Regardless, LA is the third ranked team in the Western Conference with Minnesota holding down the top seed during the All-Star Weekend.

It'll be fun watching both Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard participate in the All-Star game. Both are some of the league's top stars in their own unique way. This season, Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for the Timberwolves. Leonard is having a stellar season himself, averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Clippers.

Both teams are looking fantastic midway through the season and it'd be amazing if they face off against each other in the playoffs. Until then, we'll just enjoy watching the superstars show off during the All-Star Weekend.