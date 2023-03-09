Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is making plenty of headway when it comes to returning on the court. The 27-year-old hasn’t featured for the Timberwolves since November last year after suffering a a non-contact calf injury.

It was a big blow for the franchise as Towns has missed the past 46 games after just playing 19 games with big offseason acquisition Rudy Gobert.

On Wednesday, however, head coach Chris Finch revealed Towns was making steps towards a return as he was set for controlled live action on the floor.

There is even better news as Finch revealed Thursday that the center has now started 2-on-0 work along with player development staff. There is no set return date as of now, but all in all, there is real progress for Towns on the road to recovery.

“Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns has started doing 2-on-0 work with player development staff,” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski wrote on Twitter. “Still has a process of ramping up before joining practice. No timetable yet for a return, but a step in the right direction.”

The Timberwolves currently sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record. All things considered, they are in a good position as far as making the postseason.

However, they need to ensure they end the regular season strong and having Towns back sooner rather than later will certainly help with that.