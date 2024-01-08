The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Orlando Magic as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue their road trip with a visit to the Orlando Magic Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Timberwolves are 25-10 this season, but they have lost three of their last five games. This includes Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks. However, Anthony Edwards is still performing at an All-Star level. He averages 26.8 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring over 20.0 points per game to go along with 9.0 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the team in rebounding while Mike Conley leads the team in assists.

The Magic have been struggling a little bit lately, but they have won their last two games. Paolo Banchero is having a great sophomore campaign as he is averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. All of those stats lead the team. Franz Wagner is right behind him with 20.1 points per game, but he is dealing with an injury, so his status for the game is still unknown. Nobody else in Orlando is averaging more than 15 points per game, though. Along with Wagner, Gary Harris and Wendall Carter Jr have some of their own injuries, as well.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Magic Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -185

Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves have the best scoring defense in the NBA. They allow just 107.7 points per game, which is two points better than the next lowest team. Minnesota also allows the second-lowest field goal percentage, sixth-lowest three-point percentage, and teams attempt the sixth-fewest free throws. Along with that, their defense is so sound, they do not allow many assists, either. Expect the Timberwolves to continue their strong defense in this game.

The Magic could be without Carter Jr and Franz Wagner, which is a pretty big hit. Orlando already does not score the ball to well, so the Timberwolves will have a great matchup against the Magic. If they can keep Banchero contained, the Timberwolves will cover the spread.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando also plays a little bit of defense. They allow less than 112 points per game this season, and they will need to do so again in this game. When the Magic allow less than 112 points, they have a record of 13-1. This is going to be key. If the Magic can keep the Timberwolves below their season average of points allowed, Orlando will cover the spread.

Like the Magic, the Timberwolves are not the best scoring team. Minnesota scores the ninth-fewest points per game in the NBA this season. The Timberwolves have scored less than 112 points 15 times this season, so it is very possible for the Magic to keep them under that number. If the Magic can do that, and keep Anthony Edwards in check, they will cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Magic Prediction & Pick

I think this is going to be a tight, low-scoring affair. Both teams can play some defense, but more importantly, both teams do not score a lot. With that said, I like the Magic to win this game at home. Orlando is 13-4 at home this season, and I think they will make that 14-4 in this game.

Final Timberwolves-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic ML (+154), Under 219 (-110)