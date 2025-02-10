In recent news, arbitrators ruled Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore over Glen Taylor as the next majority ownership group of the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Rodriguez and Lore shared a statement about the win and becoming the Timberwolves owners.

“We are extremely pleased with today's decision,” the statement read. “We look forward to working with the NBA to complete the approval process and close this transaction so that we can turn our attention to winning championships in Minnesota for our incredible fans and the Twin Cities community.”

It has been a battle over the last few months, but Rodriguez and Lore were able to accomplish what they wanted to do.

Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore are new owners of Timberwolves

Late last year, there was a battle between Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore versus Glen Taylor, as Taylor was set to sell the team to the two buyers but then backtracked.

“Essentially, there was an agreement to sell the team at $1.5 billion. They were going to do it in chunks of payments, and Glen Taylor's argument was that the chunks of payments were not done on time, the paperwork wasn't done, and the wire wasn't done on time,” ESPN's Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore's position was (that) the paperwork needed to be on time, not the actual wire itself… November 4 is when arbitration starts. Glen Taylor against Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. I believe, from what I hear, that within a month, we should know who is going to be the owner of this team.

This in itself seemed like a big distraction for the Timberwolves, especially since this was around the time that Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the New York Knicks. It was expected that this legal battle would take months, and now coming into 2025, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are winners.