Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is having a brilliant season, breaking out to become one of the top stars in the NBA.

However, while the shooting guard has the ability to dominate on the court nearly every night, he brings much more than just basketball ability to the table. Edwards is a legitimate Hollywood pitch man, as he displayed his acting and comedic chops while playing a role in a movie trailer with actor Adam Driver in the upcoming film “65.”

In the trailer, Edwards provides significant comic relief. After Driver crashes the space ship that he’s piloting, he relays the information that “we crash-landed on an uncharted celestial body.”

At that point, Edwards pops on the screen, and points the finger at Driver with authority and gravitas. “We? You crashed the ship.”

Edwards delivers other lines, all with humor and some degree of talent.

Edwards is currently averaging 25.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game with the Timberwolves. He’s shooting 46.3% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves and he is clearly his team’s best player.

Minnesota currently has a 31-31 record, placing them in eighth place in the NBA’s Western Conference. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are currently in the league’s playoff structure and they have a game Sunday night on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

The 6-4 shooting guard is eligible for a max contract, which could deliver a five-year $204 million contract extension. If Edwards gets such a deal, it would likely start during the 2024-25 NBA season.