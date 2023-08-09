The NBA playoffs concluded on June 12 and the Minnesota Timberwolves played their last game on April 25. However, the league office has a great memory and they did not forget about What Anthony Edwards did after Minnesota was eliminated from the first-round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

As he was leaving the court, Edwards picked up a folder chair and swung it around in frustration. The chair made contact with two bystanders, which led to a criminal investigation. The Timberwolves released a statement back in April stating that they were aware of the “alleged incident” and were in the process of gathering more information on the matter.

Edwards' attorney also commented on the matter in April, stating that his client's exit from the court was “obstructed” by the chair and he set it down three steps later. He was adamant on the fact that Edwards did not swing the chair at anyone, nor make contact with anyone.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Edwards was fined $50,000 for this incident. In a press release, the league stated: “In accordance with the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, the league's review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player's conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month.”

The 2022-23 NBA season proved to be Edwards' best since being drafted first overall in 2020. He averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from three-point range, all of which were new career-high marks.

As a result of his play and becoming the face of the Timberwolves franchise, he was awarded with a new five-year extension that could reach $260 million in total value. This $50,000 fine the NBA sent Edwards' way shouldn't break his bank!