Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards continues to go viral for his quick-witted responses and fiery confidence.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was recently videotaped signing memorabilia and giving gifts to young kids for the Holidays, at Target. Edwards has been clear in showing his playful demeanor throughout his young career, having a great media personality. He's had clips go viral on multiple occasions for his response to interview questions, usually with a tip to his confidence.

“You’re never gonna dunk on me,” said the kid. “Come on and get your stuff man before you get dunked on,” Edwards responded, via ClutchPoints on X.

Edwards has a very quick-witted mind, being able to respond to anyone with a quirky joke or comment when they put a challenge on him. He's been quoted saying he could have played professional sports like baseball, football, and hockey. While he's never even participated in some of those sports, he said he was “A1 from day one,” being able to go pro in anything he wants.

The rising star is one of the most confident players in the league and he's had a major impact on the city of Minnesota. Through years past, players have gone to play for the Timberwolves for short stints and expressed interest in leaving the organization. Edwards embraced the city and his opportunity in Minnesota.

There may never be video footage of a one-on-one game between Edwards and this fan, but there's a sure possibility that Edwards wouldn't take it lightly. He's talked about dominating the floor against anyone and with his personality, that may also be a young kid.