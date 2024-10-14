After the release of Netflix's NBA 10-part documentary, “Starting 5,” fans are getting a close-up look at Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Anthony Edwards. The documentary also features Boston Celtics champion superstar Jayson Tatum, Los Angeles Lakers' future Hall of Fame forward LeBron James, Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis, and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Before fans got an in-depth shot at Edwards trash-talking Mikal Bridges in the Timberwolves' 115-110 preseason win against the New York Knicks, a back-and-forth between Kevin Durant and Edwards in last year's first-round series of the playoffs went viral.

Anthony and the Timberwolves swept Durant and the Suns. In Game 1, Edwards edged the 16-time All-Star on to defend him in a moment that went viral and eventually put a smile on KD's face.

“I’m like, ‘KD, come on, KD. You ain’t no defensive player’… But he took the challenge in guarding me, and I was happy,” Edwards said in the clip.

The trash-talking between the two inspired Ant-Man for the rest of the best-of-7 series. Edwards admits it set the tone.

“After that little back-and-forth after the first game, I think that was just like everything for me,” Edwards added. “And then, they call timeout. He was like, ‘Boy, you so nasty.' I feel like I'm the greatest. I swear to God. I did that to KD? I'm the greatest. That's just how I feel. I did that to Kevin Durant. Ain't nobody ever did that to Kevin Durant.”

In the clip, Hall of Fame forward and 2008 NBA Finals champion Kevin Garnett discusses the moment and its impact on a 23-year-old rising star.

“Ain't nothing better than playing against your idol,” Garnett says in the doc. “Ya'll wanted to see the back and forth between him and KD. Just like how we've all seen KD put work in and respected him. I think that was Ant's version of putting work in and establishing himself and saying, ‘Yo, hey, you know, to go through the West, you have to go through Anthony Edwards.”

Anthony Edwards' leaked NSFW trash talk to Mikal Bridges goes viral

With Julius Randle in town to face his former team, the New York Knicks, his new Timberwolves All-Star teammate Anthony Edwards had his back at Madison Square Garden. Still rehabbing from his season-ending shoulder injury, Randle watched Donte DiVincenzo and his new team beat Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks in their latest preseason outing. Randle will make his Timberwolves debut this week.

However, in Sunday's win, Randle's star teammate, Edwards, trash-talked Knicks guard Bridges over his jump shot.

“That n**** done changed his shot, man… Damn!” Edwards says in the clip.

Randle is expected to play in the Timberwolves' final exhibition matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.